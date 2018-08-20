SummerSlam 2018: Dolph Ziggler vs Seth Rollins, Intercontinental Championship Match winners, video highlights, and analysis

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.27K // 20 Aug 2018, 05:11 IST

Rollins won back the IC title at SummerSlam

Dolph Ziggler defends his Intercontinental Championship against Seth Rollins for the second consecutive pay-per-view but after Ziggler's win over Rollins thanks to Drew McIntyre back at Extreme Rules, the numbers have been evened out since Dean Ambrose is now in Rollins corner

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins made their way to the ring first followed by The Intercontinental Champion and Drew McIntyre in the opening match of this year's SummerSlam.

Is @DMcIntyreWWE going to be a deciding factor with @TheDeanAmbrose evening things up at ringside?



Let's find out... #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/1hov8i1Hxv — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 19, 2018

Both men jostled to get the advantage in the opening stages before there was an early hint that Drew and Dean could become a problem at ringside. Rollins gained the upperhand after Ambrose was there to back him up before he threw Dolph back into the ring and delivered a number of chops.

Ziggler started to work the knee that Rollins had surgically repaired a few years ago which flipped the match into his favor. Ambrose continued to protect Rollins at ringside as Ziggler continued to throw Rollins to the outside in the hopes that Drew would be able to intervene behind the referee's back.

Dolph grounded Rollins and began working the neck before the turning point of the match came when Rollins was thrown over the top rope and into the barricade head first. A cross body from the top rope from Ziggler was caught by Rollins and he then dumped him over the top rope but followed The Showoff over and seemingly came off worse from the altercation.

Rollins climbed back in the ring to deliver the slingblade but a quick roll-up from Ziggler got himself a near fall before Rollins was able to hit a Blockbuster for a two count of his own.

After an exchange on the top rope, Rollins went for a Frog Splash but Ziggler moved out the way and instead Rollins hit the Suicide Dive on the outside. Rollins looked as though he had the match won when he hit The Kingslayer knee but Ziggler kicked out at two.

Ziggler kicked Rollins into the steel ring post on the apron, before delivering a DDT and allowing Rollins to fall to the outside. Rollins recovered to hit a superkick followed by a Frog Splash which was countered into a pin by Ziggler for another near fall.

Rollins climbed the turnbuckle and delivered a stunning inverted suplex followed by a modified Sidewalk Slam but shockingly the Champion was able to kick out before the three. On the outside, McIntyre attacked Ambrose on the outside and the distraction allowed Ziggler to hit ZigZag on the inside which busted his forehead wide open.

Ambrose hit Dirty Deeds on Drew McIntyre on the outside, whilst Rollins delivered a superkick followed by The Stomp for the victory.

After the match, Dean Ambrose then celebrated with Seth Rollins after the match, amidst rumors that there is a heel turn in his future.

