SummerSlam 2018: Ranking every match by its probable quality

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Where's the blue brand?

SummerSlam is going to be a long show. Between the pre-show and main show, there are 13 matches on the card. It feels like an unnecessary slog. As usual with these super shows, there are matches which look great on paper and ones which you know will bomb just by seeing the picture and preview.

If it's possible to tune in and out, which matches should you go out of your way to see and avoid, respectively? If you aren't watching live, which should you seek out on the Network the next day? Though one will never know for sure until the last bell is rung, here are the rankings we can be confident about based on the superstars and their past history.

#13 Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Ugh.

This shouldn't be on the bottom, but we already have very recent history as to how this one is likely to go down. This match has everything working against it. There's no way that the Brooklyn crowd will even let it get off the ground, and even if it does, we have more than a big enough sample size between these two to understand how the match will likely play out.

In fact, you can create a drinking game from the match layout between these two. Since I care about your health, I'll invite you to take a drink only if you see more than one of the following four moves - suplex, superman punch, F5, and spear.

Expect a button-mashing contest in front of a supremely hostile crowd. If this manages to break the mold of their WrestleMania 34 and Greatest Royal Rumble encounters, it will be successful by its own standards. That's not a bar to hold in high regard.

Paul Heyman had a chance to break this mold, but now we aren't sure what to expect from him.

We can only hope that this is a last time ever match.

