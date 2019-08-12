SummerSlam 2019: 2 things that WWE got right and 2 blunders that they made

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.92K // 12 Aug 2019, 18:50 IST

SummerSlam had some awesome moments and some disappointing moments

The anticipation was sky-high from SummerSlam and WWE delivered a stupendous show. A number of titles were defended at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Since several big matches were scheduled for the show, some matches exceeded the expectations of the fans and some bouts failed to deliver.

SummerSlam was held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Though it was the 32nd edition of SummerSlam, Toronto hosted it for the first time. While the Tag Team Titles of the red brand and the blue brand were not defended, the Intercontinental Title wasn't on the line at the Scotiabank Arena.

Except for the Universal Title, all the belts were defended successfully by the respective champions. Trish Stratus, Goldberg and Edge were the legendary names to be part of the show this year.

Let's analyze two things WWE got right at SummerSlam and two things that were blunders:

#2 Blunder: The ending of the WWE Championship match

Kofi Kingston defended the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at SummerSlam. The Viper was certainly the toughest opponent for the New Day member till date and the latter was aware of it. Considering the excellent build-up to the match, the anticipation was high. Kofi Kingston walked out of the Scotiabank Arena with his title but the match had a bizarre ending.

Both Kingston and Orton are exceptional performers, hence, the match was action-packed. While the thirteen-time WWE Champion connected his finisher, RKO, he couldn't capitalize on it. Kingston also came close to pinning The Viper but the champion could not get the job done. Subsequently, both men were outside the ring and they couldn't beat the count out of the referee.

The fans were certainly not pleased by the outcome of the match but Kingston managed to survive another title defense. Judging by the ending of the match, Orton and Kingston will extend the rivalry. The feud has been exciting but the rematch should have a proper outcome.

