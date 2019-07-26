SummerSlam 2019: 3 possible opponents for Roman Reigns at the Biggest Party of the Summer

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 51 // 26 Jul 2019, 21:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns is on the hunt for an opponent heading into SummerSlam

SummerSlam 2019 is right around the corner, and WWE is trying its level best to have as many superstars play a part in the event as possible.

In the past couple of weeks, WWE has given Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Ember Moon, and Natalya a chance to build upon the storylines that have been handed to them for the big event.

However, Roman Reigns is one top superstar who is yet to get his storyline for the event, as he is currently not part of any match for SummerSlam. Even though that’s the case, for now, he is one of the few top superstars who is a part of the SummerSlam official poster, hinting that Reigns will be a major part of the event in a match.

In this article, we will look at three possible opponents for The Big Dog heading into the event.

#3 Andrade

Andrade seriously deserves a big break

Since breaking onto the main roster, Andrade has remained as one of the favorite heels of the WWE Universe along with Zelina Vega. The superstar’s talent and skills have kept him on top, and he is destined to become a bigger superstar than he is at the moment.

While Andrade has remained on and off television for the most part, he hasn’t received any direction since his loss to Finn Balor at Super ShowDown which was followed by the tragic death of his mother.

Now that Andrade seems to be back in full force, WWE should seriously consider giving him a big push against one of their biggest babyfaces. Squaring off against Roman Reigns will surely help Andrade grow and receive a push through his great performances, even if he ends up on the losing side.

Andrade is too big a talent to miss out from featuring on the SummerSlam card, and if he lands a match against Roman Reigns for the event, he will surely rise up the ranks very quickly.

1 / 3 NEXT