WWE SummerSlam 2019: 3 potential opponents for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is one of WWE's top stars.

Roman Reigns is a four-time World Champion, former Intercontinental Champion, former United States Champion and former Tag Team Champion. The Big Dog is one of the few stars to have become a WWE Grand Slam Champion, having won the aforementioned titles. Reigns is also a Royal Rumble winner and he's the second individual in WWE history to have defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania. Needless to say, The Big Dog has built up quite a career in a relatively short period of time.

Reigns has always been high on WWE's priority list. WWE always has something planned for him, which shows just how significant he is to WWE. However, we are a few weeks away from the second-biggest event of the year and the Big Dog doesn't have a clear direction heading into the event. WWE can't afford to let a star of Reigns' caliber sit out of SummerSlam. Reigns has a huge fan following and has proven to be a draw. Hence, I think that Reigns will compete at the event.

I expect Reigns to enter a rivalry or program sooner rather than later, setting the tone for his match at SummerSlam. There are numerous stars who would love to have a piece of the Big Dog. Due to the Wild Card Rule, superstars from both Raw and SmackDown Live can step up to challenge the Big Dog.

Having said that, let's look at 3 stars that could potentially face the Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

#3 Bobby Lashley

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley battled last year.

At Extreme Rules, Braun Strowman incapacitated and destroyed Bobby Lashley to win the Last Man Standing match. On the same night, Roman Reigns teamed up with The Undertaker to vanquish long-time foes in Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. Extreme Rules marked the conclusion of their respective feuds and now the two powerhouses are without a clear direction.

Reigns and Lashley have some history together. Last year, Lashley and Reigns had a brief rivalry in July. The Almighty and The Big Dog traded victories, but it was The Big Dog who reigned supreme over The Almighty at the conclusion of their feud.

Their matches were awesome and fun to watch. Many fans would want to see these two stars battle again. With Reigns and Lashley directionless for the time being, both would benefit by feuding with each other.

