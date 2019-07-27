SummerSlam 2019: 5 Potential opponents for Dolph Ziggler

There are a number of stars who could step up to Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam

We are just two weeks away from The Biggest Party of the Summer this year and even though Dolph Ziggler has been a present face on the SmackDown Live brand and challenges Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship tonight at WWE SmackVille, he still doesn't have an opponent for SummerSlam.

Ziggler's most recent showing on WWE TV saw him mention Goldberg's recent appearance at Super ShowDown where he called it "embarrassing" a sentiment that he also used to describe Shawn Michaels comeback match at Crown Jewel last year.

The segment on Miz TV ended with Michaels receiving a superkick from the showoff after Miz and Ziggler looked as though they were about to face off, which has now led to speculation that Shawn Michaels could be about to come out of retirement once again to face the former World Champion. There are varying reports concerning Michaels and whether or not he actually wants to wrestle again, which has left Ziggler's opponent up in the air.

#5 Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels and Dolph Ziggler have proven that they have some issues

Shawn Michaels was retired from the ring for more than eight years before he made the shocking decision to return in Saudi Arabia back in November to be part of a tag team match alongside Triple H, The Undertaker, and Kane.

Until he decided that he would help Triple H in The Middle East last year, Michaels stated that he wanted to be the one star that retired from the company and stuck to it. Despite reports that Michaels doesn't want to return to the ring to face Ziggler, it would be a much easier match for him since The Showoff is quite the ring general and WWE could easily talk him round in the coming weeks if he isn't yet convinced.

