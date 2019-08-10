WWE SummerSlam 2019: Predicting the quality of every match

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.54K // 10 Aug 2019, 18:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

One day away.

We're a day away from the 2019 edition of WWE's "biggest party of the summer." Unfortunately, it doesn't feel like that big of a party. The card is underwhelming, to say the least, and feels more like it should be a filler pay per view in September or October. It's a stark contrast to even just last year, let alone some other events.

One of the good things, though, is that it looks like a relatively condensed card. There are 10 matches as of now, instead of the even more exhausting 12 or 13 we'd normally expect on the card of a "big four" pay per view.

Out of the 10, which should you anticipate the most? Which the least? Which should you go out of your way to watch? Let's take a look.

#10 Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler

This feels random.

After the disastrous Undertaker match two months ago, Goldberg is no doubt looking to redeem himself, but all the same, this match feels totally random. It feels like WWE are trying desperately to pull an ace from the "old-timer" deck because they know how unexciting the current state of the company is.

Goldberg's SummerSlam return could have been made into something more if he got a more exciting opponent, like the new Bray Wyatt, who could have used a victory over a legend like Goldberg. That isn't what's happening, though. Does anyone really expect Dolph Ziggler to be anything other than fodder?

Goldberg's entrance will probably take longer than this match.

The squash should be a fun sight to see, but will otherwise be pointless in terms of positioning the company heading into the fall. Its brevity will probably be its biggest selling point. Goldberg will turn Dolph Ziggler into paste quickly and that's going to be that.

1 / 6 NEXT