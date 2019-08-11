SummerSlam 2019 Preview: WWE Legend to turn on Lesnar, Top challenger injured

Becky Lynch is one of the faces of the event

It's time for the biggest party of the Summer! SummerSlam 2019, as you know, is the second biggest show of the year and although there's relateively little hype for the PPV as compared to previous years, let us remind you of what we've been saying the last few PPVs - when it's underwhelming and it seems as though it's not going to deliver - that is exactly when WWE does deliver in a big way.

It happened for Stomping Grounds - a PPV that had no hype whatsoever and even for Extreme Rules - a better card on paper but still not up to par. All said and done, WWE has been on a decent PPV streak if you exclude Super ShowDown (which we will, because it's more of a special attraction show than an actual PPV).

There are a lot of things that can happen at WWE SummerSlam 2019 and here is what you need to look forward to for tonight's big SummerSlam party! Just as a preface, we assume that Drew Gulak vs Oney Lorcan for the Cruiserweight title will be on the kickoff show.

#9. Trish Stratus vs Charlotte Flair

The dream match!

The dream match is finally upon us! Trish Stratus - a 7-time Women's Champion - and one of the most highly regarded female wrestlers in history, will take on a woman who has already surpassed her records and accomplishments - Charlotte Flair.

While Flair is busy blazing the trail for her own legacy, she has to go up against the biggest name in WWE Women's history to prove that she truly is The Queen like she says she is. This is such a fascinating match-up because of the story of the current generation vs the old.

We expect Flair to handily pick up a win.

