5 reasons why Roman Reigns isn't a part of the WWE SummerSlam 2019 card

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 3.78K // 08 Aug 2019, 09:56 IST

Roman Reigns has been a central figure, but not on the SummerSlam card

As you know, Roman Reigns has been on quite the run ever since his return this past February. He has basically had a redemption of sorts and we're about six months into his return and he's yet to get booed the way he used to.

This is understandable because Reigns has shown some edge to his babyface character and the fact that he isn't competing for world titles at all certainly makes him a lot more likeable in the eyes of fans.

While he deservedly should get back to the title picture in a matter of months, WWE realizes that they've got something incredible going on with him. Despite this, WWE's most popular full-time superstar doesn't have a match on the SummerSlam card - and this is accounting for all the rumours of the different matches he's been scheduled for. Here are a few reasons why Roman Reigns is absent from the WWE SummerSlam 2019 card.

#5 Much bigger post-SummerSlam plans

Roman Reigns interrogated Buddy Murphy

Roman Reigns' current storyline is the one that WWE is putting the most effort into. The story has been great because it's a genuinely interesting and refreshing one, even if the entire "mystery attacker" angle has been done time and again.

Moreover, it portrays Roman Reigns in a really good light and he looked incredible coming out of SmackDown when he beat out the information from former Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy.

It seems as though Murphy isn't just going to be a one-off in the story and he could very well be involved in the future in some capacity as well. Ultimately, the goal seems to be a Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan feud and we're completely on board with that. It's just that it'll happen post-Summer.

