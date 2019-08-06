5 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Wyatt gets new finisher, Big mistake made with Seth Rollins? (August 5th, 2019)

Triple H aids Roman Reigns; Wyatt continues his terror

After a rather incredible episode last week, the expectations for RAW were high and depending on your perspective - it either delivered or it didn't. The show was criticised for its pacing and not following up with the intensity, but nobody can say that there was no storyline development on the show.

It was very story-driven from start to finish and we saw big twists, returns and even title changes! That's quite a bit to ask from a go-home episode of RAW, but hopefully, they deliver at SummerSlam better than how they did in the night.

There are quite a few things that WWE subtly told us and some of them might surprise you more than you think. WWE must be given credit where it's due for their improvement in the last month and we hope that the improvements in the product only keep coming in.

#5. It's hard to top the 24/7 segments

Maria Kanellis

It's hard to debate the fact that the 24/7 Championship has been the most entertaining part about WWE programming since its inception in May. We've seen multiple title changes and more than anything - actual entertainment.

The storylines have been nothing short of entertaining and every week, WWE creative is on point with the 24/7 title. This week, we saw Maria Kanellis get pinned for the title at the gynecologists, with her husband Mike doing the pinning, courtesy of WWE's female referee disguised as a gynecologist. R-Truth and Carmella were in disguise and Truth ended up winning the title, becoming a 11-time champion in the process.

It's perfectly clear that there is nothing more entertaining ont he show and whenver it comes on, fans realize that it would be really hard for anything on the show to top it in terms of entertainment.

