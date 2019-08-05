5 big reasons why Vince McMahon won't allow Seth Rollins to beat Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2019

Is this Seth Rollins' fate at SummerSlam

Let us start right off the bat by mentioning that we're not outright saying that Seth Rollins, will, in fact, lose at WWE SummerSlam 2019. He's set to compete in the main event against Brock Lesnar and this is going to be their fourth match against each other.

Funnily enough, they've hardly actually spent any time together in the ring, especially if you consider that their first meeting in 2015 was a no contest, their WrestleMania 35 match technically ended in just two and a half minutes while the third match was a Money in the Bank cash in.

Regardless, it seems as though The Architect may not exactly be enroute to becoming a multi-time Universal Champion just yet. We have no doubt that he will win the title multiple times, even in the near future, but SummerSlam won't be the date he does so. Here are a few reasons why Vince McMahon may not allow Seth Rollins to beat Brock Lesnar at the biggest party of the summer.

#5. Brock Lesnar is potentially pegged for another long run with the title

Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar has pretty much owned the Universal Championship since he defeated Goldberg for it at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. The only times that he didn't hold it was when Roman Reigns beat him for it in 2018 and the brief period where it was vacated. Apart from that, Rollins' run has been the only time since then that Lesnar has walked around without the title.

Perhaps the fact that Lesnar signed a new lucrative contract with WWE means that Vince McMahon wants to reward him for yet another Universal Championship run. This time, however, it may not have a wasteful payoff. But we'll get to that later.

