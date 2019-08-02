5 reasons why WWE is 'desperately' trying to change Seth Rollins' character

A character change required?

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported lately that WWE is trying to desperately make a change to Seth Rollins' character. This stemmed from the 29th July episode of RAW, where Rollins had a rather funny interaction with the NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. Cageside Seats wrote

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is “desperately” trying to make Seth Rollins cool, and that’s why he had the interaction with The Street Profits on Raw this week.'

Now, we do admit that the segment was absolutely entertaining and that The Street Profits have added good value since joining the main roster. However, is it necessary to force Seth Rollins to look "cool"?

Either way, that's not our decision and at this stage, all we can do is speculate five reasons why WWE is desperately trying to change Seth Rollins' character.

#5. He isn't pulling high numbers at live events

Seth Rollins hasn't drawn well on the live event scene

Live event attendance matters a lot to WWE and the main champion heading in is considered the leading star and draw. Unfortunately, Seth Rollins has historically become the lowest-drawing World Champion at live events, averaging an attendance of just 3,334 fans per event - lower than even Jinder Mahal (who averaged 3,497 on a weaker brand). This stat is brought to you by wrestling analyst and Twitter user nWo Wolfpac TV

For those interested, domestically at house shows Seth Rollins Universal title reign drew an estimated 53,350 fans over 16 shows for a 3,334 average. This is worse than Jinder Mahal's WWE title reign which averaged 3,497 on a weaker brand. https://t.co/gqbstWbELv — nWoWolfpacTV (@nWoWolfpacTV) July 18, 2019

Now don't get us wrong - we're not solely blaming Rollins for the attendance going down. The product as a whole hasn't been too strong despite having 2 consecutive PPVs that delivered big time.

There have been improvements in terms of the quality in the last month or so, but it's too early to say. Creative hasn't done Seth Rollins any justice as well.

