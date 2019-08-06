WWE RAW Results August 5th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 9.21K // 06 Aug 2019, 08:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rollins was assaulted by Lesnar once again

The WWE roster was out for a moment of silence to pay tribute to the victims of the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings.

We then saw an angry Samoa Joe standing on the announce table as RAW kicked off and he was contesting the fact that he was made a suspect in the attack on Roman Reigns last week before Becky Lynch interrupted her to get ready for her tag team match that was up next.

Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya & Trish Stratus

Natalya and Becky Lynch started the match and Nattie hit an armbar on the champ early on. Charlotte tagged herself in and then began to methodically break down Natalya. Flair hit a big boot before taunting Trish who was still in the corner. Flair faked a tag to Becky just to mock her and went back at Natalya. Charlotte hit the turnbuckles face first and dodged a sharpshooter before taking out Trish so that Nattie couldn't make the tag.

Becky finally tagged in and Natalya went at her with all she had. Nattie locked in the Sharpshooter and Becky was struggling but managed to get to the ropes. Lynch had the rope break but Natalya refused to let go, holding on for a good 15 seconds after the official warned her, earning a DQ loss. Trish came out to stop Natalya after the bell was rung and Nattie pushed her away and walked out.

Result: Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya & Trish Stratus

Match rating: A

Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio and Andrade started quick and Andrade was stuck in a 619 early on but he was able to get out of it. Mysterio bounced Andrade off the turnbuckle but the young Superstar kept countering, only to get sent out of the ring. Mysterio slid under the ring and hit a sunset flip on Andrade onto the barricade.

1 / 8 NEXT