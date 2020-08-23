There is no doubt that Asuka has been a standout performer of WWE's pandemic era of programming, and at this year's SummerSlam the Superstar is working double duty. Asuka is set to go head-to-head against both Sasha Banks and Bayley for the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles, respectively.

After Friday's edition of SmackDown, it was decided that Bayley would be defending her title first. The Role Model and Sasha Banks faced Naomi in a Beat the Clock Challenge, which Bayley lost. Asuka then showed the pair that she was more than ready to take them on this Sunday when she appeared on the arena ramp to attack them both.

We could be in for some huge title changes at SummerSlam, and Asuka could win not just one, but two belts. If Asuka did become a champion at this year's SummerSlam it could ring in some huge changes for the WWE women's division, which has been dominated by Sasha Banks and Bayley over the past few months.

The possibilities of where Asuka could go next if she became a champion at SummerSlam are huge, and here are five potential outcomes if this does indeed happen.

#5 Asuka becomes RAW Women's Champion at SummerSlam, begins a rivalry with Shayna Baszler

Will we be seeing a Shayna Baszler and Asuka title feud soon?

This is potentially the most obvious direction on this list, and one that has already been hinted at on WWE TV. On a recent episode of RAW, Shayna Baszler approached Asuka and claimed that she would be cheering her on against Sasha Banks, and wanted her to win the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam. She then warned The Empress of Tomorrow that she wanted to defeat her for the title further down the line.

Asuka and Baszler have occasionally teamed up against The Golden Role Models on RAW, but once the belt is off Banks, it would be great to see a feud develop between Asuka and The Queen of Spades.

Both performers are immensely talented in the ring, and seeing the pair in a series of matches over the RAW Women's Championship would be fantastic. A well-developed rivalry between Asuka and Shayna Baszler could be a true highlight of WWE programming, with the duo having great potential together.