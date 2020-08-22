In the run-up to this year's installment of SummerSlam, Asuka has been undoubtedly the shining star of the women's division. However, the title picture has been dominated by Sasha Banks and Bayley, who hold the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships, as well as the WWE Women's Team Championships.

Asuka has been involved in a bitter and lengthy feud with The Golden Role Models. The villainous pair had targeted The Empress of Tomorrow after she won the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank, and resorted to underhanded tactics — including Bayley viciously attacking Asuka's tag partner and best friend Kairi Sane — to get the belt on Sasha Banks.

At SummerSlam, Asuka is due to face both Sasha Banks and Bayley separately for the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. The two matches are sure to involve some form of conniving from The Golden Role Models, and here are five possible finishes for the bout between Asuka and Bayley.

#5 Bayley wins the SmackDown Women's Championship clean at SummerSlam

Could Bayley ditch the antics and defeat Asuka clean?

Bayley has shown how much of a versatile performer she is across both SmackDown and RAW over the last few months, by putting on great matches, talking the talk in backstage segments and also enjoying the occasional stint on commentary.

The Role Model has clocked in over 300 days so far in her current reign as SmackDown Women's Champion, and has resorted to any means necessary to keep the title in her grip. Bayley has often had her companion Sasha Banks helping her along the way with sly antics, including passing her a ring to punch Nikki Cross with at Extreme Rules and distracting Tamina at Money in the Bank.

The era of @itsBayleyWWE as SmackDown Women's Champion has been defined by pure dominance. #BayleyDosStraps pic.twitter.com/XT32JZt0wF — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 6, 2020

Bayley retaining the title at SummerSlam wouldn't be a huge shocker to the WWE Universe, but having her win clean would be a bit of a surprise given her current persona. If Bayley did indeed beat Asuka without having to resort to any sneaky tactics, it would re-establish The Role Model as a fighting champion, and also potentially give Asuka more motivation to defeat Sasha Banks in their match later on at SummerSlam.