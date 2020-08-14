SummerSlam 2020 is shaping up to be a thrilling pay-per-view, considering the huge matches that are set to play out on August 23. The PPV is an important event in WWE's yearly calendar, but will have a different look this year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE have yet to disclose the location of the pay-per-view, but all signs indicate that it will not happen at the Performance Center. SummerSlam 2020 will have several titles on the line, and WWE may plan to pull off a swerve to get fans talking and bring back interest in the product.

How can WWE make SummerSlam 2020 a memorable show? Let's take a look at 5 ways they could do it:

#5 A surprising title change at SummerSlam 2020

AJ Styles is the current Intercontinental Champion

A pay-per-view as grand and prestigious as SummerSlam, will - and should - have a few surprises. A surprising title change could be one way for WWE to make things interesting on both WWE RAW and SmackDown.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will face off against Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2020, but a title change in this match does not quite make sense as The Scottish Psychopath has several other opponents waiting to feud with him.

The RAW Tag Team titles will also be on the line, but with it mostly being on the pre-show, it may not generate a lot of buzz.

A win for The Fiend against Braun Strowman would not be a surprise, considering most fans want to see it, while Apollo Crews losing to MVP would also not interest most fans.

The SmackDown and RAW women's champions losing their titles could be an interesting twist. But with a potential match between Bayley and Sasha Banks in the offing, only one of those two could lose their titles.

One interesting title change - if the match gets confirmed for SummerSlam 2020 - would be AJ Styles losing his Intercontinental title. There has been some speculation doing the rounds recently that Styles could defend his title against Big E, who is now a singles competitor.

.@WWEBigE has been passed the ball, and he's ready to give ALL OF HIMSELF for a championship opportunity! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ddB045zZ7K — WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2020

Fans have been clamoring for The New Day star to get a singles run, and now that he's got it, they are desperate to see him hold a singles title. That could perhaps happen at SummerSlam 2020