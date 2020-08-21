SummerSlam 2020: 5 WWE Superstars who desperately need a win at the PPV

We are all set for WWE’s next pay-per-view, SummerSlam 2020. The ‘Biggest Party of the Summer’ is set to host several title matches including the WWE Championship and the WWE Universal Championship. In addition, both the RAW and the SmackDown Women’s Championships will be on the line at the PPV.

While the SummerSlam card is stacked with several exciting matches, there are a few Superstars who need a victory more than their opponents. Be it successful title defences or the end of extended feuds; the upcoming PPV could result in a crucial win for some of the Superstars. They could capitalise on this victory to elevate their position on the WWE roster and find themselves involved in more important storylines.

In this article, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who desperately need a win at SummerSlam 2020. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt deserves to take his Universal Championship back at SummerSlam

WWE Superstar ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt has been engaged in a feud with Braun Strowman for a long time now. They are now set to lock horns in a third encounter at SummerSlam 2020 with Strowman’s Universal Championship on the line. Given that their first match ended with Strowman winning the match and their second encounter ended with a Bray Wyatt win, this is the right time for WWE to have him win back his Universal title.

The feud between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman involved a lot of elements from their personal history dating back to their days in the Wyatt Family. Things took a personal turn when The Fiend decided to include Alexa Bliss to make this rivalry even more intense before SummerSlam. Although The Fiend intended to use Bliss to get inside the head of Strowman, his plan backfired when the Monster Among Men revealed that he doesn’t really care about Alexa Bliss.

In fact, Strowman ended up attacking Alexa Bliss on SmackDown in a shocking turn of events. This segment indicated towards Alexa Bliss reinventing herself as Sister Abigail after WWE previously teased her in that gimmick during the Wyatt Swamp Fight. It is also possible that she will end up playing a crucial role in the Universal Championship match at SummerSlam.

Braun Strowman has had a decent run with the title ever since he defeated Goldberg for the gold at WrestleMania earlier this year. WWE should have booked better feuds involving the champion, but unfortunately, that ship has now sailed. It would be a better decision to put the Universal Championship back on ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam 2020 as he is also at the risk of losing his momentum in WWE.