5 Reasons behind Goldberg's bizarre loss to Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam 2021

Goldberg challenged Bobby Lashley in his second match of the year at SummerSlam 2021. The WWE title was on the line and at one point, it seemed as though he was going to get his big babyface comeback, but that wasn't the case.

It was MVP who turned out to be the biggest difference-maker at the pay-per-view, as he smacked Goldberg's leg from behind with his cane while the referee wasn't looking. This led to Bobby Lashley beating him down like we've never seen before.

Ultimately, the referee called a stop to the contest because the WWE legend couldn't continue with an injured leg - and Lashley was declared the winner. Post-match, Goldberg's son Gage came in, only to go to sleep via the Hurt Lock.

The finish of the co-main event was bizarre, and here are five reasons why the match ended the way it did:

#5. To set up a rematch between Bobby Lashley and Goldberg

Given how things played out, it seems evident that a future match between the two superstars is on the cards.

MVP justified Bobby Lashley putting Gage in the Hurt Lock by saying that they "didn't know" it was Goldberg's son and that it could have been anyone. The Hall of Famer looked on furiously, vowing to "kill" Lashley.

Now, how exactly will WWE get to the rematch? Goldberg has openly admitted that his contract with the company (which runs until 2023) is for him to wrestle twice a year. Both of his matches for the year are over, but Crown Jewel was announced by WWE for October 2021.

It's usually not a Saudi Arabia show without a legend like him. But to have him defeat Bobby Lashley, the WWE title mustn't be involved. This could mean that The All Mighty is in his final month or two as the champion.

Losing the WWE title would free him to face Goldberg in a grudge non-title match at Crown Jewel, with the veteran getting his win back and revenge in the process.

