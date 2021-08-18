5 finishes to Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam: Possible Debut, Jinder wins clean?

SummerSlam will feature former 'friends' Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal square off against each other. Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre are both former WWE Champions. Both were members of the '3MB' faction along with Heath Slater.

Although fans might not be expecting something outstanding, this match might exceed expectations. Some matches don't seem interesting on paper but surprise us when they happen. This match might surprise us as well.

The build-up to this match has been rather underwhelming. Jinder Mahal returned to WWE and brought Veer and Shanky along. He claimed that Drew McIntyre used to be his friend, but now it doesn't seem like that.

The rivalry saw Jinder Mahal stealing Drew McIntyre's sword, which turned out to be fake. We also saw Drew McIntyre destroying Jinder Mahal's motorbike and assaulting Shanky with 20+ chair shots. The audience had mixed reactions to these segments.

The feud does not seem that special, but the payoff may be somewhat better.

Here are five possible finishes for Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam.

#5. Drew McIntrye wins clean at SummerSlam

Drew McIntrye has been booked as a beast since Royal Rumble 2020, where he outlasted 29 other men to win the match. He went on to beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

As of now, Drew McIntyre is on the dominant side leading up to SummerSlam. He was able to fight off Jinder Mahal, Shanky, and Veer together. McIntyre is positioned as the next major face of WWE, so it is plausible for him to win this match to keep his momentum.

If WWE thinks that Drew McIntyre deserves better rivalry for the next Pay-Per-View, he will likely beat Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam. Drew could also jump ship to SmackDown in the upcoming WWE Draft.

Jinder Mahal could face Drew on his own or Drew might fight off Veer and Shanky before the match starts. This will ensure a clean win for Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

As of now, Drew McIntyre's win is the most likely finish to this SummerSlam match.

