Super Bowl LVII: Which WWE star accepted a $100 bet on the Kansas City Chiefs winning?

The Super Bowl is officially over, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking the win over the Philadelphia Eagles. It was an exciting game that went down to the wire, making it one of the more hard-fought editions of the final.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, many WWE Superstars had their say on who the winner was going to be. Both teams were evenly matched coming into the game, making it a difficult one to call. However, one WWE Superstar was extremely confident heading into the final, going so far as to accept a $100 bet for the Chiefs taking the W.

That Superstar was Baron Corbin. Everyone knows he is a diehard Kansas fan, given his massive support for the team on his socials. He was so sure of their victory in the Super Bowl that he took up a $100 bet.

Fair play to Corbin on his personal win. He will definitely celebrate the win, especially after how JBL left him high and dry on the latest episode of RAW.

Baron Corbin's Super Bowl celebrations

Former United States Champion Baron Corbin was beyond thrilled with the way the Kansas City Chiefs took the win against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl. He is a lifelong Chiefs fan and was ecstatic with the proceedings, relentlessly celebrating on social media.

Corbin watched as the Chiefs and the Eagles traded their best shots. It was a dead-even game and one that raised the heart rates of both sets of fans. In the end, it was The Lone Wolf's team who emerged as champions, having previously done so three years ago. He congratulated his team on his Twitter account.

"This was feb 2020 with @Chiefs becoming world champs!! They just did it again and I couldn’t be more PROUD to be a lifelong chiefs fan!! Congrats boys!!!! @NFLonFOX #SuperBowl #kcproud #ChiefsKingdom."

The man deserves this win after having a rather miserable couple of weeks as of late. Racking up multiple losses and having JBL rip into him was not a good sight. The Kansas win will come as a great personal boost for him. Hopefully, he has a resurgence in WWE building on this momentum.

