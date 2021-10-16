SuperSized SmackDown - Best and worst- 2-year streak ends, Tributes to 3 WWE Hall of Famers, Big mistake with Seth Rollins 

SuperSized SmackDown was a great show and it had to be because it was going up against really stiff competition. We mean "stiff" in the literal sense of the word if you consider the Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki match.

Not everything about SuperSized SmackDown was great though and we shall touch upon the negatives in this 'Best and worst' article. As always, you are welcome to share your thoughts, views, and comments in the space below. Did you think that WWE did a better job than AEW this week?

#3 Best/Worst: Sasha Banks & Becky Lynch tore it up on SuperSized SmackDown but...

Bianca Belair was on commentary for the Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch match which was everything that it needed to be. The only reason why this falls in the Best/Worst category is that the sight of Becky Lynch getting pinned just takes away a lot of the mystique associated with the current SmackDown Women's Champion. She has been portrayed as a bulletproof performer at the same level as Roman Reigns until now.

But let that not distract us from the fact that Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch left it all in the ring at SuperSized SmackDown. Just remember that Sasha Banks is an actress associated with the Star Wars franchise and Becky Lynch is a new mom. They could have put on an average performance at SuperSized SmackDown and the crowd would still not have minded.

But these women made the SuperSized SmackDown main event feel like an occasion, not just another throwaway match. One would have to assume that AEW Rampage or not, they would have put on the same level of performance. However, We have to wonder if, distraction or not, Becky Lynch losing was a wise decision.

