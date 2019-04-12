Superstar Shake-Up 2019: 5 WWE Superstars That Could Move To Raw

Who could be on their way to Raw?

Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, and Curt Hawkins were some of the names that were drafted to Raw last year in the Superstar Shake-Up. Just by judging that list of names it is not hard to say that WWE basically constructed the downfall of Raw in 2018, as the WWE Universe knew that the creative team had no intention in using these wrestlers in improving the condition of the red brand.

So with this year's Superstar Shake-Up around the corner, will we see WWE make significant changes to the flagship show's roster? Well, that could all depend on what is WWE's plans for Raw in 2019, as we already know what WWE intend to do with Smackdown Live when the blue brand moves to FOX by the end of the year.

Therefore, let's look at some of the possible changes WWE could bring to Raw in this draft.

#5 The Usos

The Usos can succeed wherever they go.

The Usos are one of WWE's best tag teams for the better part of a decade, as no other team has been doing things better in the ring and on the mic than Jimmy and Jey. But let's be honest here, ever since the brothers raised the bar with The New Day during their war in 2017, they haven't been doing anything of much importance.

WWE made it clear that they understood this notion on Smackdown Live this week, when they had The Hardy Boys beat The Usos for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles This loss was not a bad thing for the brothers, as it is actually a blessing in disguise that allows them to move to Raw.

The Usos on Raw would be the best thing for the brand, as Raw's tag team division has been struggling for years to construct narratives and matches that engaged fans. As we have seen some really terrible title reigns from makeshift tag teams, failed tag teams and NXT newbie teams that have been abandoned by WWE halfway, but when it comes to The Usos you know WWE is going to get serious.

