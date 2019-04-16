Superstar Shake-Up: 5 Reasons Why AJ Styles has arrived on WWE RAW

The Phenomenal One has finally arrived on Monday Night RAW

The Superstar Shake-Up edition of Monday Night RAW was quite the episode. There were quite a few names that came over to the red brand that we did not really expect to see. The most notable one among them was The Viking Experience. But the night ended with arguably the biggest headline of the night.

AJ Styles has arrived on RAW and will be slugging it out with the men in the roster. Why was the decision made to bring the Phenomenal One to the red brand? Let me try and answer the question in this article.

As always, I invite your thoughts, comments, and criticism in the comments. Why was AJ Styles brought over to RAW from SmackDown Live?

Why did he leave the house that he built and move on to a new residence?

#5 Been the face of the blue brand for far too long

AJ Styles has basically been the anchor that has kept the blue brand afloat over the years. Other superstars have come and gone, but he has been the man who's led the charge on SmackDown Live, and also held the WWE Championship for the most amount of time. He's had memorable feuds with the likes of Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan, and Dean Ambrose while on the blue brand.

After taking on Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35, there is literally nobody left for him to face. AJ Styles needs a fresh set of opponents and the best way for him to achieve this is through a move to the red brand. Now he can mix it up with the likes of McIntyre, Lashley, and Corbin in addition to the babyfaces as well.

It allows Styles to tell new stories. It allows fans to see fresh new feuds.

