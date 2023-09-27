Superstar teasing a debut, former champion - 4 AEW stars who jumped ship to WWE following Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest stars in WWE and pro wrestling as a whole today. He always receives loud cheers from the audience and has been presented as a top guy since returning to the promotion in 2022.

However, The American Nightmare was not always on top in World Wrestling Entertainment. Despite having a successful career, he left the promotion believing that he reached a ceiling that he could not smash through. But, he then became a hit on the international stage, especially on the independent circuit, and even helped create All Elite Wrestling.

Rhodes was the first major name to defect from AEW and come back to his 'original home,' which is World Wrestling Entertainment. Provided that he headlined WrestleMania 38, his decision to do so has proven to be a smart one. Interestingly, while he was the first major star to leap from AEW to the biggest wrestling company in the world, he definitely was not the only one to do so.

This article will look at four other superstars who have left Tony Khan's promotion to join WWE, following in the footsteps of Cody Rhodes. This includes a popular legend who works behind the scenes, a second-generation star, and a man who appeared on Monday Night RAW this past week. Which superstars have been signed by Triple H?

Below are four AEW stars who jumped ship to WWE following Cody Rhodes.

#4. Jade Cargill is WWE's latest signing

Expand Tweet

The most recent star to make the jump from All Elite Wrestling to WWE is Jade Cargill. The 31-year-old star made her in-ring debut in 2021. Interestingly, her debut bout saw her team up with the legendary Basketball player and a 4-time NBA Champion, Shaquille O'Neal, to battle against the team of real-life couple Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi.

Jade was the inaugural TBS Champion during her time in AEW. She held the belt for a duration of 508 days, which is the longest reign by any champion in Tony Khan's promotion.

Cargill's official signing with WWE came out yesterday, courtesy of ESPN. However, it has not been revealed where she will eventually debut yet, be it on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT. She has, however, already reported to the Performance Center.

#3. Dragon Lee worked for AEW but he was not a full-time star

Dragon Lee kicking Noam Dar

Dragon Lee is one of the brightest stars in all of WWE currently. The 28-year-old competitor first began wrestling nearly a decade ago, in 2014. He is the son of La Bestia del Ring and brother of both Dralistico and AEW's Rush.

While the other superstars on this list were great talents with full-time contracts with All Elite Wrestling, Lee had a shorter stay with the promotion. His most notable appearance was on the August 17, 2022 edition of Dynamite, where he teamed up with Rush and Andrade El Idolo, losing to The Elite.

Lee announced that he signed with WWE on December 28, 2022. After a few months, he officially joined the NXT brand, where he performs to this very day. Despite that, Dragon Lee recently had an epic showdown on Monday Night RAW with Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship, which could hint at a future call-up.

#2. William Regal returned home

William Regal

William Regal is one of the most talented performers in wrestling history. The British star first broke into the business back in 1983 and went on to have success in both WCW and WWE. Unfortunately, his time in the latter was cut short on January 5, 2022, when he was released by the Stamford-based promotion.

The former European Champion quickly found a home in Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling, where he served as an on-screen figure throughout much of 2022. He helped to form the Blackpool Combat Club and had some quality segments, but his time with AEW was ultimately short-lived, and he left in December 2022.

Regal returned home to WWE in January 2023. While he is yet to appear on television, potentially due to an agreement in exchange for his AEW release, he does serve an important role. William is the Vice President of Global Talent Development.

#1. Brian Pillman Jr. has seemingly joined the promotion

Expand Tweet

Brian Pillman Jr. is a second-generation star who has been wrestling for nearly six years, having his first-ever match in December 2017. The 30-year-old star trained with Lance Storm in Canada.

He wrestled for various independent wrestling promotions for a handful of years, including Major League Wrestling, before signing with AEW in 2021. Prior to that, he had appeared for the company on several occasions.

The son of the late-great Loose Cannon did not re-sign with All Elite Wrestling when his contract expired in July of this year. Since then, he had a tryout with WWE and was seemingly teased to officially debut via a vignette during the most recent episode of NXT.

