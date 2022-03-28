5 WWE Superstars who main-evented on their WrestleMania debut 

A professional wrestler's ultimate pipe dream is to have a moment at WrestleMania, the biggest show pro wrestling has on offer. As such, nothing is bigger than having a significant spot on the show's card.

Fans have heard tales from old wrestlers and new about how they felt about being a part of the show for the first time. No one expects a newcomer to main-event the Show of Shows on their debut. Instead, they are expected to slowly work their way up the card over the years.

However, there have been some wrestlers who debuted at WrestleMania as part of the main event. These performers impressed the WWE brass so much that they couldn't help but position them at the very top spot The Grandest Stage Of Them All had to offer.

As such, here are five WWE Superstars whose first appearance on the show was in prime position.

#5. On our list of WWE Superstars who main-evented WrestleMania on their debut: Ted DiBiase

DiBiase was the catalyst behind the fourth edition of 'Mania

Ted DiBiase was one of the elite few wrestlers who main-evented his first WrestleMania. In fact, not only did he do that, but he was also the kayfabe reason for the show being produced in the first place.

DiBiase's riches saw him trying to buy the WWE Championship from Andre the Giant. His actions resulted in the title being vacated and the company announcing a tournament to crown the winner. The final was scheduled to take place at WrestleMania IV.

The Million Dollar man had a great tournament and made it to the final. In the main event of the show, however, he ended up losing to Randy Savage. Nevertheless, history shows that DiBiase wrestled on the top step of his debut 'Mania.

#4. Sid Justice emerges as a main event player

Sid Justice is a legendary WWE Superstar. While he is remembered for his various gimmicks and world championships, many people forget his other remarkable achievement, and that is main-eventing his very first WrestleMania.

WrestleMania VIII saw Sid become the latest challenger to Hulk Hogan's dominance in the business. The match was billed as Hogan's last one, and while that didn't end up being the case, Sid looked to end Hulkamania once and for all.

Although the six-time world champion ended up losing the match via disqualification, fans sat up and took notice of him. He left WWE soon after 'Mania, but would return to the company under various names and continue to entertain.

#3. Hulk Hogan creates a monumental piece of history

Hulk Hoga was at the centre of the history-making moment

By the time the first WrestleMania rolled around, it was well and truly the age of Hulkamania. It was easily the biggest deal in wrestling at the time, and there was no way it wasn't going to main-event the inaugural Show of Shows.

The first edition of the show kick-started a new dawn for professional wrestling. It changed the wrestling business as fans knew it, and at the center of it was The Hulk Hogan.

The Hulkster ended up main-eventing eight of the first nine 'Manias and became the icon he is today. There is no doubt that one small step for the legend became one giant leap for wrestling.

#2. The Next Big Thing headlines the biggest show

Brock Lesnar made his WWE debut and immediately established himself as a force to be reckoned with. His momentum carried all the way to his first WrestleMania, which he ended up main-eventing.

Lesnar and his opponent Kurt Angle ended up contesting a great match that only served to brighten the newcomer's stardom. He eventually became one of the biggest stars in sports entertainment, and subsequently has main-evented The Showcase of the Immortals multiple times.

In fact, The Beast Incarnate is set to do it one more time when the latest edition of the show rolls around. He will be taking on Roman Reigns in a winner-takes-all match come April 3, 2022.

#1. Ric Flair sprinkles some stardust on The Grandest Stage of Them All

Flair and Savage contested a cracker in the former's 'Mania debut

WrestleMania VIII was the first edition of the show that had two main events. One was the aforementioned match between Hulk Hogan and Sid Justice, and the other was the one between Randy Savage and WWF Champion Ric Flair.

Despite being one of the biggest stars in the business, it took almost twenty years for Flair to appear in WWE. He was rightfully given the main event slot for his first 'Mania and was also the world champion heading into the show.

Although the debut main event just a footnote in The Nature Boy's illustrious career, it is nevertheless a very impressive feat.

