5 WWE Superstars who have praised Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He is also one of the most dominant and powerful people in the business with legitimate fighting credentials.

Lesnar's hard work and tenacity, coupled with his charisma, freak strength and athleticism, have seen him become the megastar he is today.

However, in recent times, fans have had issues with The Beast Incarnate’s booking. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion ends up dominating most matches, hitting a few suplexes, and finishing things off with an F5. Rinse and repeat. As a result, many people are not the biggest fans of Lesnar, with many calling him lazy and complacent.

But for all the criticism he gets, the current WWE Champion has a lot of admirers as well. Many wrestlers have defended him from negative comments, saying he is a top-class athlete and professional who loves the business.

Here are five WWE Superstars who have praised Brock Lesnar for his contributions to wrestling.

#5 On our list of WWE Superstars who are fans of Brock Lesnar: Kurt Angle

Lesnar and Angle gave us a rivalry for the ages

Brock Lesnar’s rivalry with Kurt Angle was one of his best programs in WWE. The two wrestlers had incredible chemistry, so much so that they maintained their great relationship away from the ring.

Angle has gone on record to heap praise on Lesnar, saying that his in-ring excellence is unparalleled and one of the greatest he has ever seen.

“Brock is a different breed but what he does in that ring, nobody can match. He's been doing it for 19 years and he's as good now as he's ever been. As much as he doesn't like people, Brock is one of the greatest and he will continue to be until he decides to retire.”

#4 Seth Rollins calls Brock Lesnar a visionary

The history between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar is well-documented. The two had a heated and explosive rivalry in 2019.

Even though Rollins ripped into Lesnar’s laziness every week, he has the utmost respect for him. In an interview, The Architect revealed that there was no one like The Conqueror:

“The truth is, when you get to know him, and get the opportunity to earn his respect - because you do have to earn it - he's absolutely one of the best professional wrestlers on the planet. When he wants to show up... when he really wants to. He's changed the game - when you look at the matches he's had, just, when he's in the ring, as soon as the bell goes off, you feel like anything can happen at any moment.”

#3 AJ Styles hails The Mayor of Suplex City

A clash of styles, but one of the most amazing matches ever

AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar tore the house down at Survivor Series a few years ago. No one knew what to expect in the Champion vs. Champion showdown, but the pair defied any expectations and then some.

The first-time encounter between Styles and Lesnar was an absolute barnstormer. Everyone has been eagerly waiting for a rematch, including The Phenomenal One himself. He said in an interview with Sportskeeda that he loved the match to bits.

“I think he and I put on a spectacular match and it was a good opportunity for me to be in the ring with Brock Lesnar. It was an exciting match, one that one kind of expected but at the same time didn't know what to expect. I think it was a great match and I'm very proud of that match.”

#2 Daniel Bryan gives the ‘YES!’ seal of approval

Lesnar versus Bryan had everyone on the edge of their seats

Brock Lesnar repeated his mastery between the ropes a year after his classic with Styles when he faced off against Daniel Bryan. The second Champion vs. Champion match saw him face off against a new villainous opponent he hadn’t faced before.

Lesnar and Bryan took the expectations on their shoulders and had the WWE Universe roaring. The match turned out to be as fantastic as it could be, with the then Planet’s Champion buzzing regarding how they told the story of his heel turn perfectly:

“One of the challenges with that match, specifically, from a creative standpoint is, 'Ok, I just turned into a bad guy maybe 5 or 6 days ago, I can't go out there and be a good guy. Otherwise it's an ineffective turn.' And I feel we accomplished that very well [laughs]. It's funny too, because a lot of people give Lesnar a lot of crap especially from wrestling fans. But man, what an incredible performer that guy is. I've been wanting to do the Brock Lesnar match for a long time and I was very satisfied.”

#1 The Undertaker reveals his admiration for The Streak-killer

Brock Lesnar became the 1 in 21-1 when he shockingly beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXX. It sent shockwaves across the WWE Universe at the time and is a hotly-discussed match to this day.

However, The Undertaker has made no secret of the fact that he is a big fan of Lesnar. He has gone on record to reveal his admiration for how athletic the conqueror of his streak is:

“He’s a freak athlete. Oh my goodness, it’s ridiculous. He’s one of those guys that defy, you know, he was 260 pounds but his shot was like a 160. You can’t believe somebody his size can move the way he can move. He’s a freak athlete.”

