5 WWE Superstars with the most United States Championship reigns

The United States Championship has been won and defended in many different promotions since its introduction on January 1, 1975. Initially known as the NWA United States Heavyweight Championship, the belt made its way to WCW and eventually to WWE.

The US championship first appeared (with the WWE name) on July 27, 2003, and has been a part of the promotion ever since.

This listicle will focus on the Superstars who won the United States Championship in WWE, and so reigns during the championship’s appearances on WCW and the NWA do not count here.

In the case of a tie in the total number of reigns, the Superstar with the higher number of total days reigned with the championship will assume the higher position. The total number of days will be counted according to WWE’s record, which sometimes differs slightly from the actual days count.

With that being said, let us take a look at the Superstars that have made this list.

#5. AJ Styles (3 United States Championship reigns, 225 days total)

The Phenomenal One won his first United States Championship on July 7, 2017, defeating Kevin Owens at a Madison Square Garden WWE Live Event. This win would send social media into a frenzy, with fans congratulating Styles and some also criticizing WWE for not letting the title change hands on live television.

AJ lost the championship 16 days later at Battleground to Kevin Owens, who lost the championship again to Styles two days later in a triple threat match that also featured Chris Jericho. This happened on the July 25 edition of SmackDown.

AJ Styles’ second reign lasted for 75 days as he lost the championship to Baron Corbin in a triple threat match at that year’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

The third (and longest) reign occurred roughly two years later, as AJ Styles saw off the champion Ricochet at the 2019 edition of the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. He would then hold the championship for 134 days, before eventually losing it to Rey Mysterio on the November 25, 2019 episode of RAW.

Edited by Prem Deshpande