Surprise reunion, NXT return & more - 4 directions for Jimmy Uso after getting kicked out of The Bloodline

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown did not end well for Jimmy Uso. The 38-year-old star faced consequences for his WrestleMania XL loss at the hands of Solo Sikoa and the newest member of The Bloodline, Tama Tonga. The conclusion of the blue brand was also a clear indication that Jimmy Uso was no longer associated with The Bloodline.

Meanwhile, in this article, we will discuss four potential directions for the 38-year-old star after getting viciously wrecked by Solo and Tonga on SmackDown.

#4. Jimmy Uso might initiate a feud against Solo Sikoa

Expand Tweet

One of the potential directions for Jimmy Uso after getting kicked out from The Bloodline could see him initiating a feud against Solo Sikoa. The probable scenario that might unfold could see Jimmy confronting The Enforcer and seeking revenge for the assault against him on the blue brand.

This will lead to another family war in The Bloodline saga which might witness the arrival of Jacob Fatu in the Samoan faction. A rivalry between these two will also help both stars to escalate their level as singles performers in the Stamford-based promotion.

Even due to the absence of Roman Reigns, their rivalry will be the center point for fans of The Bloodline, which is surely a positive sign for both of them.

#3. A singles run on Monday Night RAW

Expand Tweet

WWE Draft 2024 is also on the horizon, opening another potential direction for Jimmy Uso as he may be drafted to Monday Night RAW. The switching of brands will lead to his singles run in the Stamford-based company. This will be similar to what Jey Uso is doing on RAW right now.

Meanwhile, Jimmy may return to the blue brand whenever Roman Reigns makes his comeback and can initiate a potential feud against Solo Sikoa. During that time, The Tribal Chief could face the numbers game as Solo already has Tama Tonga on his side.

This might result in Jimmy making his SmackDown return to aid The Head of the Table in his battle against The Bloodline led by The Enforcer.

#2. A brief NXT return

A brief run in NXT also seems to be a realistic possibility for Jimmy Uso as part of the aftermath of the latest edition of SmackDown. The possible reason behind this run could be to revive the momentum for the 38-year-old star after suffering a loss at WrestleMania XL and getting attacked by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

A rejuvenation in the momentum for Jimmy will aid the Stamford-based company in establishing him as a massive threat to the potential new Bloodline.

#1. The reunion of Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso

Expand Tweet

The bad blood between Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso got settled at WrestleMania XL. However, with Jimmy getting attacked by The Bloodline, there is a high chance that Jey might make his comeback to the Samoan family warfare to once again protect his brother.

As of right now, Jey Uso is engaged in a feud against World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest as he earned a title shot in the main event of the red brand. So, either Solo Sikoa or Tama Tonga might launch an attack on Jey during his title bout. This could result in Jimmy Uso arriving on the scene and saving his twin brother. Hence, things might conclude with the reunion of The Usos in the Stamford-based promotion.

The possible reason behind the attack from Solo and Tama might be to get revenge on Jey for aiding Cody Rhodes in his match against Roman Reigns on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.