Surprise WWE Superstar must cost Rhea Ripley the Women’s World Championship on RAW

Since WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley has been busy with everything but defending her Women's World Championship on WWE RAW. More often than not, the title has taken a backseat to other storylines. All of that changed once Raquel Rodriguez was established as The Eradicator's challenger.

At Payback, the two wrestled a 17-minute match that saw the Judgment Day star retain her belt following an interruption from her on-screen boyfriend, NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

On the fallout edition of RAW this past Monday night, it was announced by Rodriguez that she will face Ripley again next week for the title, with Dom barred from ringside.

Elsewhere on WWE's flagship show, The Judgment Day's "all gold" promo was interrupted by JD McDonagh, who desperately wants to join the 'cool guys club,' if you will. However, the Irish star is still kept at a distance by the faction despite his friendship with Finn Balor. Priest and Ripley are not particularly keen on the 33-year-old, despite the latter helping them out at Payback to win the tag titles.

If JD McDonagh inadvertently costs Rhea Ripley the Women's World Championship next week, The Judgment Day can continue their storyline while WWE finds itself with a new top star.

Raquel Rodriguez is a Triple H favorite and is reportedly set to win a singles title. In recent times, she has proven her worth as a formidable foe for The Eradicator. The Texan pulling off a victory over Ripley and beginning a title reign focusing on the championship is not the worst thing in the world at this point.

Raquel Rodriguez discloses that she had no "bad experiences" working with top WWE star

In late 2022, Raquel Rodriguez was involved in a television feud with Ronda Rousey. There were also heavy rumors that the two were supposed to wrestle at the Royal Rumble in January this year, but WWE scrapped plans and went ahead with Charlotte Flair dethroning the ex-UFC star on the December 30, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

Raquel Rodriguez recently spoke about her former rival on Eat, Sleep, Podcast, Repeat, saying that Rousey cared about the women's division of WWE and was intimidating because she carried herself like a superstar:

“Ronda carries herself like a superstar. Ronda is great. I’ve had no bad experiences with Ronda. I think she’s also been very willing to put herself into a business that she doesn’t have much knowledge in, but she’s also been willing to help the rest of us along the way too, and elevate a lot of the women in the division. She wants a lot for the women in the division, I’ll say that. She does care about the women’s division for WWE.”

The Women's Tag Team Champion continued:

“I was very proud of the two matches we had for the women’s titles. It’s really great to work with someone like Ronda because she’s such an amazing athlete. Stepping in the ring with her is very intimidating in itself, but having someone who moves differently and has a different mentality almost makes you want to step up your game and be creative. You have to step out of your box when you’re facing someone like Ronda. It was a lot of fun for me, too,” she said. [H/T: EWrestlingNews]

