In 2022, Kate Hudson starred in the Netflix movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery alongside several stars, including WWE legend Batista (aka Dave Bautista), Daniel Craig, and Kathryn Hahn.

Commenting on the film's trailer a few months ago in a Netflix video, Hudson and Hahn expressed their fascination with Batista's physique as he appeared on screen wearing a speedo.

"Now this on the other hand, not very many people can pull off," Hahn stated."There it is. This movie is the best," Hudson added. [1:09 - 1:14]

The two Hollywood stars also commented on another video from the movie in which Batista bounced his pecs.

"Ohh, The Rock has the eyebrow, and Dave those pecs," Hudson said. "He really surprised us," Hahn explained. [2:05 - 2:09]

Batista retired from WWE in 2019

After having a successful career in WWE, Batista retired from professional wrestling in 2019 after losing his final match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35. The Animal has since become a star in Hollywood.

In a recent interview with The Atlantic, the director of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson, stated that Batista is the greatest wrestler turned actor ever.

"[Batista is] Low-key the greatest wrestler-to-actor ever. I absolutely 100 percent agree. And I think somebody like [Paul Thomas Anderson] is going to give him a real part and is gonna look like a genius. As a person, Bautista is genuinely, immediately vulnerable when you meet him, and that's what I was excited about. This is someone who has the physical trappings of someone who would play it big, but he actually brings sensitivity to the role," he said. [H/T: TJRWrestling]

