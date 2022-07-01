Surprises for SmackDown: 3 Superstars to possibly turn face, 19-year veteran to form a new alliance ahead of the title match at MITB?

It's the go-home edition of SmackDown for Money in the Bank 2022. We're less than two nights away from one of the most important shows of the year.

SmackDown is set to kick off an action-packed month in July that will conclude with the second-biggest show of the year - SummerSlam 2022. WWE has already begun the build-up to SummerSlam, with the main event being made official.

But tonight's episode will feature the conclusion of the build-up to MITB, with one last slot left in the men's match. What could be the possible surprises that happen on the blue brand? Read more to find out:

#5. Sheamus and Butch to undergo a major character change on SmackDown

Sheamus and the unhinged Butch

Sheamus has been crossing paths with Drew McIntyre lately on SmackDown. Fans have nothing to complain about because the two on-screen rivals (and real-life close friends) have chemistry that almost always translates to good viewing.

Last week, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre had to put their differences aside in the main event to defeat The Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos. What has also been noted is that Sheamus and Butch have been gradually reducing their heel tendencies, signaling a possible face turn.

While a face turn in itself wouldn't be a surprise, it would be a big one if it happens on the SmackDown before Money in the Bank 2022.

#4. Where will the new Adam Pearce-Sonya Deville story lead to?

Sonya Deville was quietly drafted to the blue brand

Last week, Sonya Deville mentioned that she was moved over to SmackDown, but Adam Pearce had nothing for her. The tension still exists as Pearce was the one who had to inform the former authority figure that she would be stripped of her power.

For some reason, Pearce decided to book Deville in a 2-on-1 handicap match against former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez as well as former title contender Lacey Evans.

This was another face turn that was teased, and it would admittedly be surprising if Deville was the third star to turn face in one night.

#3. Natalya could have trick up her sleeve ahead of her SmackDown Women's title clash at MITB

Will we see a final showdown between the two women?

Natalya and Ronda Rousey have had an interesting feud. It has gotten more heated off-screen on social media than it has on SmackDown, and the two are set to go ahead before their Women's title clash at Money in the Bank 2022.

Natalya has also got the better of Rousey in the past, but she won't be expected to dethrone the woman she once helped train to wrestle. Either way, it would be a bit surprising if the 19-year-veteran Natalya forms a new alliance with another star to help her at Money in the Bank.

#2. A surprising name enters as the final Men's MITB contestant

One slot is left to fill in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. We fully expect two things to come out of this - First, a face-off segment between the MITB members, and second, a last-chance match to determine the final contestant in the 7-man bout.

But who could take the final spot in the match? There are a plethora of options, including rising stars like Madcap Moss as well as others like Shinsuke Nakamura. It wouldn't be surprising to see some RAW stars come over for the match as well.

However, a surprising name to qualify might be Happy Corbin, who is set to face Pat McAfee at SummerSlam 2022. While he wouldn't be a popular choice, it would catch fans off guard and add credibility by putting in a former MITB winner.

#1. Either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar appear on SmackDown

Roman Reigns is all set to face Brock Lesnar for hopefully the final time at SummerSlam 2022. In the main event, the two men will square off for the seventh time in seven years, but this match will be the Last Man Standing bout.

Reigns was originally rumored to be defending the Universal title against Riddle at MITB, but that was pushed back to SmackDown with the mini-feud, which is officially over. Although there is technically no need for either Reigns or Lesnar to appear, it would be surprising to see either man make their way to SmackDown.

Find out which legend regrets never facing Hulk Hogan here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far