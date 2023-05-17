Surprising Bloodline betrayal could be set up at WWE Money in the Bank

The Bloodline could add another set of championships to their family, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

At Night of Champions, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns will challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The surprise announcement was made by Paul Heyman on SmackDown upon Reigns' return to television.

There seems to be a lot of tension between Reigns & Solo and The Usos. However, at this year's Money in the Bank premium live event, a surprise Bloodline betrayal, courtesy of Solo, could shock the WWE Universe.

A potential Money in the Bank win for Sikoa could lead to further trust issues within The Bloodline. While Reigns completely trusts The Enforcer, WWE could use this as the perfect opportunity to have Sikoa betray The Tribal Chief.

Over the past few months, there has been a lot of tension within The Bloodline. It all began back in January when Sami Zayn became the first member to betray Reigns.

At the Royal Rumble PLE, the former Honorary Uce hit Reigns with a steel chair. As it stands, Jimmy and Jey Uso also seem to be running out of patience with their stablemate.

Bill Apter spoke about The Bloodline winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will have the opportunity to make history at the upcoming Night of Champions premium live event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that Reigns might have to give up one of his championships if he and Solo end up winning in Saudi Arabia. Apter said:

"Now people ask me what happens if Solo and Roman win the belts when Roman's got both titles. So back in the old-school days, he'd have to give up something."

Do you think The Bloodline will fall apart in 2023?

