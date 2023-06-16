Surprising team with massive win over The Usos, confrontation on analysis show - 5 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE Network and Peacock programming is certainly in a dry spell. While new classic content will likely arrive within the next two weeks, there hasn't been much in terms of original programming beyond the standard bare minimum. Still, some new shows have found their way to the platform.

Monday saw just one video uploaded, which was a new episode of RAW Talk. Jackie Redmond, one of the usual hosts, has been missing for several weeks. Tuesday featured the prior week's episode of NXT added on-demand.

Wednesday saw two uploads, one an archived episode of RAW and the other a new edition of The Bump featuring Bayley and Shayna Baszler. Lastly, This Week In WWE was added on Thursday.

The weekend ahead will continue to be slow in terms of new programming, but five full-length shows will arrive on demand still. This includes an indie show, in-ring action featuring the stars of tomorrow, a recap and analysis show, and two recently aired programs. What's all set to arrive?

Below are five shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#5. The SmackDown LowDown will once again air

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown is set to air on Saturday, June 16th, 2023. The SmackDown recap and analysis show will be available on-demand on WWE Network & Peacock at 10 AM EST.

Jackie Redmond and Matt Camp typically host the show, although Jackie has been missing for several weeks, likely due to sports-related commitments. The show also features interviews recorded at SmackDown slotted into the program.

Last week's interview portion of The SmackDown LowDown can be seen in the video above. It featured Bayley and IYO SKY being interrupted by Zelina Vega, The Unholy Union of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, plus The Brawling Brutes.

#4. WWE Main Event & #3. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows will be added on-demand

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse LWO got a big win over The Usos. The crowds absolutely love these guys.



It's good to see them racking up some victories. LWO got a big win over The Usos. The crowds absolutely love these guys. It's good to see them racking up some victories. https://t.co/yUGYYRQodA

Two shows that recently aired elsewhere will be making their WWE Network & Peacock debuts this weekend.

RAW & SmackDown are on a 30-day delay due to contractual obligations with their television partners USA & FOX. Meanwhile, NXT Level Up & Main Event have around two-week delays due to their deals with Hulu.

WWE Main Event from June 1st, 2023, will be available on-demand on Saturday, June 17th. The show featured Dexter Lumis battling Akira Tozawa in the opening bout, along with Candice LeRae clashing with Tegan Nox in the main event.

Friday Night SmackDown from May 20th, 2023, will be available on Sunday, June 18th. The show featured a big shocker of the Latino World Order picking up a major win over The Usos ahead of growing conflict between the twins and Roman Reigns.

#2. wXw True Colors 2023 will be available

Yet another wXw Wrestling show will be available on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The German wrestling promotion will offer the True Colors 2023 event beginning on Saturday, June 17th, 2023, at 12 PM EST.

wXw True Colors 2023 initially took place on April 22nd and featured seven main show matches, all of which will likely end up on this upload. The main event featured the Arrows of Hungary battling The Frenchadors.

Other stars featured on the show include the likes of Ava Everett, Baby Allison, Maggot, Tristan Archer, and former WWE star Alexander Wolfe, now known as Axel Tischer.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo vs. Javier Bernal

A new episode of NXT Level Up will stream this weekend. It will air at 10 PM EST on both Peacock & WWE Network immediately following the conclusion of SmackDown on FOX. As a reminder, the show won't be available on-demand for Peacock subscribers for up to two weeks due to contractual obligations with Hulu.

Three big-time matches will be taking place on this show. They were taped over the past few weeks before NXT officially started airing on USA Network at 8 PM EST. The main event will see The Underboss Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo battle "Big Body Javi" Javier Bernal.

Two other bouts will be part of the show. One match will see Boa clash with Bryson Montana. The other match will see Kelani Jordan and Dani Palmer team up to battle Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice.

