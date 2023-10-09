Surprising title change on WWE RAW? 4 possible finishes for Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox

WWE RAW is set to air later tonight. The show will take place live from the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. According to WrestleTix, over 8,700 fans are expected to attend.

So far, three massive matches have been announced. Nia Jax is set to go one-on-one with the returning Raquel Rodriguez, the latter of whom is seeking revenge. Plus, Ivar of The Viking Raiders will battle Kofi Kingston in a Viking Rules Match.

Perhaps the most intriguing bout of the night will see Becky Lynch defend her coveted NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Nox. The match was originally meant to take place last week, but Lynch wasn't medically cleared due to injuries she sustained at NXT No Mercy.

This article will take a look at how the intriguing, and much-hyped championship match could possibly end. This includes the chance of a new champion being crowned, interference, and even a heel turn. How might it end?

Below are four possible finishes for Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox on WWE RAW.

#4. Becky Lynch could win via submission

Becky Lynch at WrestleMania

Becky Lynch is the WWE NXT Women's Champion for a reason. When it comes to talent, there are few who can match what The Man brings. Her incredible accolades over the past seven years or so speaks volumes to the kind of performer she is.

The Man is a multi-time world champion. In fact, she was, at one point, the longest reigning RAW Women's Champion ever. She has also held tag team gold, won the Women's Royal Rumble Match, and even headlined WrestleMania.

Much of Big Time Becks' success in WWE came via submission victories. When she clashes with Tegan Nox on Monday Night RAW, Lynch may lock in the Dis-Arm Her on the Welsh star, and make her opponent submit in the middle of the ring.

#3. Tegan Nox could get the upset win

Tegan Nox has had an interesting WWE career thus far. It has had some highs, but it has also had many, many lows. She battled through two very severe injuries while on NXT that frequently halted her progress. After getting past it, however, she gained some momentum before being called up to the main roster in 2021.

Her time on SmackDown was short-lived, however. Despite seemingly starting off with momentum, WWE quickly forgot about Nox and drafted her to RAW. She never even debuted on the brand before being released. Thankfully, she was re-hired last year, but she hasn't been showcased on a regular basis until recently.

Most fans aren't expecting for Tegan to dethrone the champion. Still, an interesting twist could be for The Welsh Dragon to pick up an unexpected victory, and become the new NXT Women's Champion. A quick roll-up out of nowhere could be enough to put her name in the history books forever.

#2. Natalya could cost Nox her first title in WWE

Tegan Nox's return to WWE television has been met with a lot of positivity. Fans are ecstatic to see her, and Becky Lynch is seemingly very much behind Tegan's potential success. One star who was less receptive of it, however, was Natalya.

The Queen of Harts took an unnecessary shot at Nox backstage. This led to the two clashing, with Tegan surprisingly defeating the former champion quite soundly. To her credit, Natalya apologized to Tegan and showed the Welsh star some respect last week.

The move, however, could be more calculated than fans realize. Natalya may be warming up to Nox, just to eventually betray her. When Tegan challenges Becky on WWE RAW, a bitter Queen of Harts may cost Nox the win as payback for her own loss to Tegan a few weeks ago.

#1. Nox could shockingly turn heel and cheat to win

Tegan Nox at NXT No Mercy

Fans know Tegan Nox as a nice, happy-go-lucky character. Becky Lynch has critiqued that aspect of Tegan's personality, however. The WWE NXT Women's Champion has encouraged Nox to take what she wants, and show a little meanstreak now and then.

What many in the WWE Universe might not know is that Tegan did dabble in the dark side recently. While on Main Event, Nox performed as a heel, and showed a side of herself that many hadn't previously expected.

Given that Becky is encouraging Tegan to show some edge, The Man may get more than she bargained for on RAW. Nox may cheat to shockingly defeat Becky, turning heel in the process. Using the belt, a chair, or holding the ropes could be how Tegan wins gold.