Surprisingly long title drought, Judgment Day's push - 5 reasons why Finn Balor should win the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Triple H made a major announcement on WWE RAW. His news was meant to shake things up for World Wrestling Entertainment and change the game. Thankfully, the announcement lived up to the hype.

The Game came out and once again praised the audience and even Roman Reigns before revealing that The Tribal Chief would no longer reign over both RAW and SmackDown. Instead, he'll be drafted to one show and be the champion there.

The next bit of news was even more reason for celebration. Triple H then revealed the new World Heavyweight Championship. Whichever brand doesn't draft Roman will crown a new world champion at Night of Champions next month.

Several stars have made it clear that they want the coveted title, including a handful who seem most likely to go on to win the belt. This includes Finn Balor, a wrestler who is beloved by many WWE fans. Should Finn still win the title? There are a handful of compelling reasons as to why The Prince should do exactly that.

Below are five reasons why Finn Balor should win the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

#5. Finn Balor can pull off being both a heel and a babyface

Finn Balor at WrestleMania

Finn Balor is an extremely talented superstar. While WWE has numerous wrestlers of equal talent, the veteran has a distinct talent that could put him ahead of most contenders. Finn is very versatile.

For starters, Balor can either be The Prince or The Demon. That alone offers numerous storytelling opportunities. Beyond that, Finn is one of the very few WWE Superstars who can equally pull off being a babyface and a heel.

Balor could be the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion of this generation because of that versatility. He can fill whatever role the company needs regardless of who his challenger is. This trait could be very beneficial to both him and the creative team.

#4. He can fill a different niche as a champion than Roman

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has been the top star in the company for years now, while also having been world champion for nearly 1,000 days. Needless to say, that's an impressive feat.

The Tribal Chief is flanked by The Bloodline. Meanwhile, Finn is flanked by Judgment Day. That is essentially where their similarities end, however. Finn is a smaller, more experienced veteran while Reigns is a powerhouse who uses his strength to incapacitate foes.

Reigns is also a part-time superstar. He doesn't do live events or most weekly television broadcasts. Finn should be the next WWE World Heavyweight Champion because he is in many ways everything Roman isn't. The contrast will keep both brands still out.

#3. Finn was the first-ever Universal Champion

Finn Balor is a talented athlete with numerous credentials to his name. He's held four championships on the main roster in addition to his impressive title reigns on the NXT brand.

One of his main roster title victories is particularly impressive. WWE held a draft in 2016 that enacted a brand split. Upon doing so, the WWE Championship went to SmackDown, meaning the Universal Title was created for Monday Night RAW.

The Prince defeated Seth Rollins for that title at SummerSlam 2016, just weeks into being a full-time main roster star. While he unfortunately had to give up the belt quickly, he made history.

How cool would it be for Finn to stake his claim as both the first-ever Universal Champion and the first-ever modern World Heavyweight Champion? The moment alone may make it worth it for the promotion.

#2. Judgment Day are clearly being pushed by WWE

Judgment Day

Judgment Day is one of the top factions in WWE. The group features four members, with Finn Balor being joined by Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio. While the stable has only been around for about a year, they're quite successful.

Rhea Ripley is the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion and a top star. Meanwhile, both Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest have been used in major matches and stories as of late. Judgment Day is a pushed act on the main roster.

Given how much backing the group clearly has from management, Finn Balor winning the World Heavyweight Championship would only further cement the group as a top stable. It would also mean he and Rhea are both world champions, further establishing their dominance over the roster.

#1. Balor hasn't been a world champion in nearly seven years

𝔓𝔲𝔫𝔨™ of Burial Squad ☝️💫🦪 @TheEnduringIcon Biggest "What Ifs" in WWE over the past 10 years?



Mine:



What if Finn Balor never had to relinquish the Universal title in 2016?



What are yours? Biggest "What Ifs" in WWE over the past 10 years?Mine:What if Finn Balor never had to relinquish the Universal title in 2016?What are yours? https://t.co/1cubXoot3P

As noted, Finn Balor made history at WWE SummerSlam 2016. The Irish superstar battled Seth Rollins at the big event for the vacant Universal Championship and became the first man to hold the title.

Unfortunately, Finn was injured during the bout and had to vacate the belt the very next night. While he's gone on to hold mid-card and NXT gold in the time since, Balor has surprisingly never held a world title ever since his big victory at SummerSlam.

For many fans, WWE not pushing Finn to the moon is a travesty. It could certainly be argued that he deserves a shot at the top spot again, since he was never given a fair shake due to his injury. Balor should win the World Heavyweight Championship to prove he has the goods to be a top star.

