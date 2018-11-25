Survivor Series 2018 Report Card

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 621 // 25 Nov 2018, 04:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel Bryan faced Brock Lesnar in the main event

Survivor Series took place last Sunday on November 18, 2018, with the kickoff show starting at 5 PM and the main show starting at 7 PM.

The match card included Team Raw (Tag Teams) vs Team SmackDown Live (Tag Teams) on the kickoff show, Buddy Murphy vs Mustafa Ali for the Cruiserweight Championship, Team Raw (Women) vs Team SmackDown Live (Women), Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair, Team Raw (Men) vs Team SmackDown Live (Men), and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

Kickoff Show: 10 on 10 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw (Bobby Roode & Chad Gable, The Ascension, The B-Team, The Lucha Houseparty, & The Revival) vs Team SmackDown Live (Gallows & Anderson, New Day, SAnitY, the Colons, & the Usos)

This match did not count

Result: Team SmackDown Live defeated Team Raw after the Usos pinned the Revival with the Uso Splash leaving the Usos as the sole survivors for Team SmackDown Live.

Grade: B+

Analysis: This was a surprisingly good match. It was action packed and despite there being botches, it was pretty solid. The B-Team, the Colons, & the Ascension are all jobbers so there is nothing wrong with the fact that they were eliminated early in the match.

However, it was unacceptable that SAnitY were eliminated so early in the match. They have had to go through horrible booking since joining the main roster and really could have benefited from a strong performance. At the very least, they could have eliminated somebody like the Ascension, who had no business lasting longer than SAnitY.

Gallows & Anderson looked pretty good as they managed to score an elimination on former tag team champions the B-Team. Lucha Houseparty also managed to look pretty good despite a few botches and an injury suffered from Kalisto. Lince Dorado's counter of the Magic Killer was particularly innovative, as was Gran Metalik's springboard swanton bomb.

The Usos, New Day, Chad Gable & Bobby Roode, & the Revival all looked great. The New Day & The Usos showed excellent innovative tag team moves and looked great.

Bobby Roode & Chad Gable valiantly led Raw by hitting a beautiful Neckbreaker/Moonsault combination. Chad Gable also flew with assistance from Bobby Roode with an assisted Tope Con Hiro and took out the entire field when hitting an Avalanche German Suplex to the outside.

The Revival also surprisingly looked great. Their tag team supremacy was impressive as they eliminated both the Colons and the New Day. The face-off between the Revival & the Usos at the end of the match got a pretty big pop and it would be nice to see it again in the future.

1 / 8 NEXT