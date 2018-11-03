WWE Survivor Series 2018: The perfect 5 for Team Raw

Baron Corbin's attack on Strowman could mean he won't be a part of Team RAW

With Crown Jewel done and dusted, all eyes are immediately set on Survivor Series. One of the big four events in the WWE, Survivor Series is definitely one of the most anticipated pay-per-views each year.

The reason is that fans get to watch champions and superstars from both the brands go head to head in a battle for supremacy and more often than not the matches do not disappoint.

The same can be expected for 2018, as a few great matches have already been announced for Survivor Series this year. Just before Crown Jewel, a match between Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown’s Champion Becky Lynch was announced. Soon after, we got the news of a match between US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, even though Nakamura was set to defend his championship at Crown Jewel.

After the events that unfolded at Crown Jewel, we no have a rematch of last year’s champion vs champion match scheduled between Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Champion AJ Styles.

After the announcement of these three great matches, the tag team champions match will also be announced sooner than later. What now remains is the assembling of the two brand’s team for a 5-on-5 tag team elimination match.

Since this match is usually the longest and the best match on the card, let’s take a look at 5 men who can make up the team for RAW for the men’s 5-on-5 tag team elimination match against SmackDown Live.

#5 Baron Corbin – Captain

Baron Corbin has lost his charm

The Acting General Manager of Raw seems to be doing his duties fairly well since Stephanie McMahon has decided to stick with him for some time now.

We saw Shane McMahon win the WWE World Cup while Baron Corbin was highly against the idea of letting Shane barge into the finals without qualifying and take on the already tired Dolph Ziggler from Raw.

"As far as I can see the cup that Shane McMahon is now carrying around for SmackDown Live is tainted. He didn’t earn it. He didn’t qualify for his spot. I threw an opponent out of the World Cup Tournament for not qualifying and he thinks he can just go out there and do that? It’s a joke. Shane McMahon is a joke. I hope to see him in the future," said Baron Corbin.

This is nothing but a set up to Survivor Series, where we will see Baron Corbin lead the Raw side against SmackDown Live instead of Kurt Angle who lost his first and only match in the World Cup against Ziggler.

It could also be the beginning of Baron Corbin’s face turn.

