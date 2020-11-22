Survivor Series 2020: 5 WWE Superstars who desperately need to win at the PPV

We are less than 24 hours away from Survivor Series 2020, and the show is looking great on paper. In addition to the Champion vs. Champion matches, Undertaker's final farewell has helped WWE in creating a lot of buzz around the pay-per-view. Given that Survivor Series is the last of WWE's annual big four events, the creative would look to script a memorable affair.

That said, there are a few WWE Superstars included in the match card that need a victory more than others. Some of them are too talented to spend more time in oblivion on the main roster while others deserve a shot at getting pushed towards the top of the main roster. Despite a championship wrapped around them, a few WWE Superstars would largely benefit from a victory at Survivor Series.

In this article, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who desperately need to win at the pay-per-view. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Roman Reigns - Universal Champion vs. WWE Champion at Survivor Series

Roman Reigns' win at Survivor Series would be huge for him

Roman Reigns managed to gain everyone’s attention ever since he turned heel. He finally unleashed the side of him that the fans always wanted to see and he now looks more in control of what he wants on SmackDown. He is now set to represent the Blue brand in a match against Drew McIntyre as the latter will look to establish RAW as the dominant brand.

Ever since Reigns has returned to WWE, he has not shied away from using any means necessary to pick up a win. With the amount of attention that he brings to the weekly program, WWE should ensure that he does the same at Survivor Series. It would be much better to not have him pick a clean win over the biggest babyface in WWE right now.

The confrontations between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre have accounted for several exciting segments in the weeks leading up to Survivor Series. The fans are invested in this match, and both Superstars are currently enjoying a great run on their respective brands. A win for Reigns will fetch him a lot of heat and will be a great way to showcase the dominance of The Tribal Chief over the entire WWE roster.