WWE Survivor Series 2021: 5 Potential finishes for Roman Reigns vs. Big E

WWE Survivor Series is set to commence this Sunday with superstars from RAW and SmackDown fighting for brand supremacy. Some of the stars will be looking to settle their feuds as well.

WWE Champion Big E and Universal Champion Roman Reigns are the top guys of their respective brands, and they'll square off at Survivor Series.

Big E will also be looking to avenge his New Day brothers, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, taken out by The Bloodline on SmackDown. The Tribal Chief, on the other hand, has his mind set on extending his undefeated streak and dominance run on both rosters.

Both men are powerhouses, and they'll undoubtedly put on a hard-hitting fight. Here are five possible ways that the match could pan out.

#5 Roman Reigns defeats Big E to give SmackDown the win at Survivor Series

Roman Reigns has been the focal point of SmackDown since he returned last year. In his incredible Universal title run, he has already defeated the likes of John Cena, Edge, Brock Lesnar, and Big E could join that list at Survivor Series.

It usually only takes a single spear from The Tribal Chief to end a match, which could be enough to put away the WWE Champion. He could also put Big E to sleep with his Guillotine hold.

The match will be an action-packed bout with two heavyweights colliding in the ring. Roman Reigns can win the match by defeating Big E clean via pinfall or submission at Survivor Series, giving SmackDown the win against RAW in the battle for brand supremacy.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy