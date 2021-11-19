Survivor Series 2021- 5 Possible surprises - The Rock faces Roman Reigns, Last-minute change in WWE Survivor Series team, Major face turn 

Isn't it crazy that Survivor Series 2021 is just days away and yet, there seems to be no buzz, no sense of anticipation at all for the event? Hopefully, the pay-per-view itself has become such a yearly tradition that people tune in irrespective of the hype!

With that said, WWE needs to deliver on the grand stage. Survivor Series 2021 needs to wipe the slate clean with some good ol' fashioned sports entertainment, helping people forget that so many of their favorite superstars have been released. Some massive surprises will certainly help in this regard.

With that said, here are 5 surprises that we could see at Survivor Series 2021. Of course, they might not happen, and at the rate that things are going, who knows if all of the Superstars mentioned will even be on the card this weekend.

#5 The Usos turn on Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2021

So, this is a three-part surprise that continues over the next two points. Could The Usos, tired of getting bullied by Roman Reigns, turn on The Tribal Chief? Especially if they find a brand new leader at Survivor Series 2021?

Just when Roman Reigns is about to pick up his big win against Big E, this twist could take place. In doing so, they could ensure that the match is a no-contest. WWE, in doing so, protects both of their World Champions!

We've already seen how exciting a Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns feud was. Could the same magic be captured by Jimmy Uso in a feud with Roman Reigns as well?

