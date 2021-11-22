Survivor Series 2021: Ranking and grading every match from the event

Survivor Series 2021 was definitely an improvement from last year's edition. The pay-per-view certainly lived up to the hype by delivering on every match card from top-to-bottom.

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon also made several appearances, carrying a replica of the golden egg used in The Rock's latest release, 'Red Notice.' Team RAW reigned supreme at the event by beating SmackDown 5-2 in the final score.

Here is every match at WWE Survivor Series, 2021 graded and ranked, from worst to best.

#7 Survivor Series Kickoff Show - Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. United States Champion Damian Priest

SmackDown reigned supreme in this contest as an irate Damian Priest attacked Rick Boogs with his guitar. The latter was only trying to motivate Shinsuke Nakamura, who was locked in a submission hold.

The Archer of Infamy then broke the guitar and nailed 'The Artist' with what was left of it, giving the IC Champion and his brand a victory via disqualification.

The match itself was at best average, with both superstars vying for dominance before Priest totally lost the plot.

Grade: C

#6 25-Man Dual Brand Battle Royal at Survivor Series 2021

The 25-Man Dual Brand Battle Royal to commemorate the silver anniversary of The Rock in WWE was a decent contest.

AJ Styles decided to watch the contest from the announce table before he was unfortunately eliminated. Having said this, his partner Omos was at his dominant best eliminating participants' left, right, and center.

The Giant won the contest with 12 eliminations, including throwing big men like Shanky and Commander Azeez over the top rope. Indeed, a feat of domination for Omos at Survivor Series.

Grade: B-

