WWE Survivor Series WarGames will bring forward a new version of the premium live event that has been loved by fans for decades. Triple H has looked to change many things about WWE since taking over the creative control of the company.

Fans who watch NXT will be familiar with the WarGames concept. It is arguably the most chaotic match type in the wrestling industry.

Triple H wanted to do something different to make Survivor Series more interesting, hence he decided to incorporate WarGames into the premium live event. In an interview with The Ringer, The Game confirmed that he wanted to see Survivor Series evolve.

"The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that. This will not be Raw versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it's large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve. Survivor Series has been an amazing event for 36 years. And it needs to evolve a little bit and this year seemed like the right time to do it."

It could prove to be a great decision as fans will finally get to see something different during Survivor Series WarGames. Triple H and his crew could have some big matches and interesting things planned for the event that won't just see the two brands go head-to-head.

Take a look at the five things WWE could be planning for the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames.

#5. Bray Wyatt leads his team of misfits against the top men in the company

Will this dream team finally compete at Survivor Series WarGames?

Bray Wyatt returned during the WWE Extreme Rules premium live event last month. During the segment marking his return, several members of his Firefly Fun House were shown in human form.

They haven’t appeared on-screen again, even though Wyatt has appeared to address fans and bring forward Uncle Howdy several times. While the characters were possibly just used to mark his return to the company, WWE could be planning to use them with Wyatt for a match at Survivor Series WarGames.

The Eater of Worlds could find his first few targets on SmackDown in the coming weeks. He could challenge them to a match alongside his team of misfits at the premium live event.

It would be good to see Wyatt and Uncle Howdy lead a team of the characters fans used to see inside the Firefly Fun House. It could lead to a thematic match at the event, marking Wyatt’s first victory since his return.

#4. Bobby Lashley wages war against Brock Lesnar at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley could meet in a multi-man match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar wrote the second chapter of their rivalry at Crown Jewel 2022. However, their match at the premium live event left fans asking for more due to a controversial finish.

Lesnar was caught in the Hurt Lock and managed to tumble over and trap Lashley under him to get the three-count. The All Mighty wasn’t happy with the decision and vented his frustration by making Lesnar pass out to the Hurt Lock after the match.

At WWE Survivor Series WarGames, the creative team could plan to bring the two men face-to-face once again. This time, however, they could lead their teams into war against each other.

WWE could look to make the match massive by adding some top superstars to Lesnar and Lashley’s teams to make Survivor Series WarGames more interesting. It could also give more superstars a chance to work with The Beast Incarnate in the ring.

#3. One match to defend two women’s titles at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Damage CTRL could take home all the gold at Survivor Series WarGames

Bayley challenged Bianca Belair to another RAW Women’s Championship match at Crown Jewel 2022. However, she failed to defeat The EST for the title once again. At the same premium live event, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defeated Alexa Bliss and Asuka to win back the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

At Survivor Series WarGames, the creative team could plan a big match with all the titles on the line. Belair, Asuka, and Bliss could team up to take on Damage CTRL with the RAW Women’s Championship and tag team titles on the line.

It could turn out to be the biggest women’s match at the premium live event. The stipulation could also be a great way to take the RAW Women’s title off Bianca without having her pinned. Bayley and her crew could take down Asuka or Bliss to take home all the women’s titles.

The seeds have already been planted for a match between the two sides. Upping the stakes at Survivor Series WarGames would be the most logical way to end the rivalry.

#2. An intergender match comprising of The Judgment Day and The O.C.

The Judgment Day has been the premier faction on WWE RAW for a few months now. Finn Balor has led Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio well and has gotten into some major rivalries.

After taking down Edge, The Judgment Day looked to recruit AJ Styles to the faction. However, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson’s return to the company led to the revival of The O.C. The two teams are currently embroiled in a rivalry that has seen The Judgment Day come out on top most of the time, thanks to Ripley.

Styles and his men are on the lookout for someone who can help neutralize Ripley in the coming months. At Survivor Series WarGames, WWE could plan to team up The O.C. with Raquel Rodriguez or another female superstar to take on all members of Judgment Day.

It would be great to see an intergender match possibly inside the steel structure to determine which faction is the best on RAW. The Judgment Day’s fortunes turned around after Triple H took over. It would make sense for them to feature at Survivor Series WarGames for a big match.

#1. The Bloodline proves itself as the greatest faction in WWE history

There’s no doubt that The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in all of WWE. Many would even consider the group to be the greatest faction in the industry’s history. The Bloodline is still active and has a lot to achieve in the company.

The creative team could plan to give The Tribal Chief's faction the biggest match on the Survivor Series WarGames card this year. The group already has five superstars, which is the perfect number for a WarGames match.

The company could build a team to take on Roman Reigns and his men inside the steel structure to give them another big win. It would be great to see Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn fight side by side with The Usos and Reigns in a first-time-ever match.

A victory in the contest could cement The Bloodline as the top faction in the wrestling industry. WWE could finally plan to allow all members of the faction to compete side-by-side in a match.

