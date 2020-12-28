T-Bar comments on WWE's 25 best matches of 2020

T-Bar of RETRIBUTION has shared his reaction to WWE's Top 25 matches of 2020. He was understandably unhappy with the list and shared his reaction via Twitter.

He commented that the WWE was trying to wipe him from the history books and that this was one of the reasons why RETRIBUTION does what they do.

WWE trying to wipe me from history and I don’t blame them. Then they wonder why we do what we do. #RETRIBUTION https://t.co/lTNKjtxFu3 — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) December 28, 2020

WWE's top 25 matches of 2020 feature a variety of brilliant bouts, including The Undertaker's Boneyard match against AJ Styles, Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series, and Edge versus Randy Orton - The Greatest Match Ever.

However, to T-Bar's point, WWE seemingly left out a couple of amazing matches from the year, including Dominik Dijakovic vs. Keith Lee at NXT TakeOver: Portland for the NXT North American Championship.

We beat the crap out of each other. Our bond strengthens through combat every time. Because of that, this is forever my dude.



One day we will main event #Wrestlemania. And we'll beat the crap out of each other again. Big shoutout to @dijakovicwwe. I love that guy. #FeastYourEyes pic.twitter.com/ZJOCRrqOnc — Merri-Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 12, 2020

Before he became T-Bar of RETRIBUTION, he was Dominik Dijakovic from NXT. Under the name Dijakovic, T-Bar had a very successful career in WWE's developmental brand NXT.

He had several high-profile matches, one of which was a superb bout against his good friend Keith Lee for the North American Championship, which Dijakovic ultimately lost.

However, many consider this match, which took place on February 16, 2020, as the contest that set the bar for the other matches that would take place this year.

T-Bar's WWE career so far

Advertisement

T-Bar's WWE career has had its ups and its downs. He originally started as Dominik Dijakovic in WWE's developmental brand, NXT.

He debuted as a heel and had his first high-profile feud with the Velveteen Dream for the WWE NXT North American Championship. However, an early injury to his meniscus would put him out of action.

When he returned, Dijakovic slowly transitioned into a babyface. He teamed up with Tomasso Ciampa, Keith Lee, and Kevin Owens for one of the best WarGames matches ever against the Undisputed Era.

Keith Lee faced off against Dijakovic for the NXT North American Championship

He would then proceed to have his best match on the black and gold brand against Keith Lee for the North American Championship. Dijakovic would later have another match against Keith Lee for both the NXT and North American Championships.

His stint in NXT ended in a loss against Karrion Kross. He would then debut as T-Bar of RETRIBUTION on RAW, where he continues to help the faction spread chaos.