Talent seemingly unhappy with their position, former Royal Rumble winner - 5 WWE stars who could follow Maximum Male Models to RAW

A surprising trio of SmackDown superstars appeared on last week's episode of WWE RAW, albeit only briefly. Mace, Mansoor, and Maxxine Dupri were involved in a backstage segment on the show that also featured Otis.

The Alpha Academy star walked past the trio, with Mace and Mansoor immediately showing disgust. Maxxine, on the other hand, showed an interest of some kind. While that story remains to be told, fans were surprised to see the trio on the red brand and wondered if it was a permanent move.

Fans seemingly got a quick answer as all three members of Maximum Male Models were later moved to the RAW roster page on the WWE website. While the brand extension's roster split isn't strictly enforced these days, the move to the Monday Nights should mean more opportunity for the comedic trio.

With the new additions to the brand, fans are naturally curious about what may come next. More specifically, could other superstars follow in the footsteps of the beautiful trio? Which superstars could benefit from a move to Monday Night RAW?

Below are five WWE stars who could follow Maximum Male Models to RAW.

#5. Aliyah recently expressed frustration over not being used

Aliyah is a main roster star who joined SmackDown in 2021. While her time on the brand has been relatively short, she did manage to find some success when she captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Raquel Rodriguez last August.

The talented star hasn't wrestled on WWE SmackDown since September. While her absence was initially due to an injury, Aliyah recently spoke out about not being used on television on social media, clearly showing frustration with her position in the company.

While she hasn't done much on the blue brand since her injury last year, Aliyah could join the already stacked women's division on Monday Night RAW. She could also target Damage CTRL, who injured her prior to her disappearance from television.

#4. Angel and #3. Humberto, Los Lotharios needs an opportunity

Los Lotharios in action

Los Lotharios is a WWE SmackDown tag team consisting of real-life cousins. Angel and Humberto are two of the most underrated stars in the company. Humberto is yet to win a title in the company, and Angel has only won gold in NXT and the 24/7 Championship.

The talented tandems appear on the blue brand on a semi-regular basis, but they're far from being used to their potential. They had a brief two-week story with Rey Mysterio and recently wrestled as babyfaces in a bout against Hit Row.

A move to Monday Night RAW could be the opportunity the pair need. For starters, at the very least, the red brand has WWE Main Event each week, so even if they're not used on TV, they have that outlet.

More importantly, RAW is three hours long, and thus there's a much better chance of them being given in-ring time and microphone time.

#2. Ronda Rousey could shake things up on WWE RAW

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is one of the most intimidating and most fierce stars in WWE. The former mixed martial artist is a three-time women's champion despite only wrestling for a handful of years on a part-time basis.

The Baddest Woman On The Planet was last seen on the final episode of WWE SmackDown of 2022. She successfully defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship, only to then lose it in an impromptu title bout with Charlotte Flair.

Rousey is now a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, seemingly out of title contention heading into WrestleMania. With rumors of her wanting to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, she could move to RAW to face Damage CTRL on a more regular basis or to even potentially challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura hasn't been on television often

Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the most decorated stars in WWE to not yet hold a world title. He's a former Royal Rumble winner and has held seven titles in the company thus far. This includes gold on NXT, the United States Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and tag team gold.

The King of Strong Style hasn't wrestled on SmackDown television since November. That bout saw him lose to Santos Escobar in a SmackDown World Cup Tournament match. He has wrestled a few live events since then and even had a bout in NOAH wrestling, but he's been kept off television.

The reasoning behind his absence isn't clear, but he could potentially move to Monday Night RAW, where he'd be bound to receive more screen time.

Additionally, his friend and partner Rick Boogs returned as part of the red brand, which may be more reason for Nakamura to jump ship from Friday nights. Regardless, a move could shake things up for both him and RAW.

