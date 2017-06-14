Talking Smack Recap (13th June, 2017)

Nakamura made his Talking Smack debut just 5 days before the Money in the Bank PPV.

14 Jun 2017

JBL replaced usual co-host Shane McMahon on the panel

Host Renee Young welcomed the WWE Universe to another episode of Talking Smack. Renee was flanked by Smackdown announcer and her co-host for the evening, JBL. The duo discussed the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV and Renee asked JBL about having a ladder match with Jeff Hardy back in the day.

JBL said that he despised ladder matches because he was afraid of heights. He mentioned that Jeff was a daredevil and would be willing to jump off the highest ladders but he did not see it the same way.

#1 Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura joined the panel and started off in Japanese. He spoke of the perils of a ladder match and acknowledged that it was the first time he would be competing in a match involving ladders.

Nakamura spoke about his feat of climbing the ladder on Smackdown and said that it was a bit wobbly. JBL asked Nakamura how he was preparing for the Money in The Bank match on Sunday. Nakamura joked that he needed to go to Home Depot and practice.

Renee asked him about his spectacular entrance theme and Nakamura replied that he never planned his entrance. He stated that he just felt the movements come to him and he went with the flow. Renee quizzed Nakamura about his opponents on Sunday asking him to say the first thing that came to his mind when she uttered their names.

Nakamura said that both Owens and Zayn talked too much. Shinsuke Nakamura dropped some hints about Ziggler’s post-WWE career saying that the Showoff could be very successful in Japan.

Commenting on AJ Styles, he said that if Tye Dillinger was the “Perfect 10”, then Styles was the “Perfect 100”. He said that Corbin did not have experience in ladder matches but his size more than made up for his inexperience. Nakamura also spoke about going out surfing with James Ellsworth.

Renee thanked Nakamura and asked the WWE Universe to follow him on Instagram.

Renee and JBL then discussed the right time to cash in the Money in The Bank contract. JBL said that it depended on the star. He threw some stats about how Kane and Ambrose cashed in within one hour of winning the contract, while Ziggler and Edge took their time.

JBL said that Natalya is a dark horse going into the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

#2 The Hype Bros

The Hype Bros joined the show and Zack Ryder said that it had been six months to the day since his knee injury. Ryder spoke about the road to recovery and hitting the gym.

Ryder said that Mojo had his Wrestlemania moment this year, winning the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. He reminded the WWE Universe that they had won the number one contender's spot for the tag team championships the night that his knee gave out.

JBL asked Mojo if he wanted to go back into the tag team picture and Ryder replied that it would be stupid if they passed up the opportunity. Mojo agreed with his teammate after which the two left the set.

Renee gave a shout out to the jazz band that kicked off Smackdown LIVE with the New Day. Renee and JBL also asserted that it was great to have the Hardy Boyz back in the WWE. Renee asked if JBL could pull some strings and get them to Smackdown LIVE.

#3 WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal was accompanied by the Singh Brothers. He said that Renne was trying to keep him off the show since his last appearance. The Maharajah reminded Rene that she was uncertain of his chances of winning the WWE Championship when they last met.

He claimed that Randy was past his prime, while he was just entering his. Renee asked Mahal about Randy's surprise attack on him earlier in the evening. Mahal called Randy a coward stating that it was supposed to be a face-to-face meeting.

He asserted that Cowboy Bob Orton (Randy's father) would be in the crowd at Money in The Bank and added that he would humiliate Randy in front of his hometown audience. Jinder said that he had a plan which he and the Singh Brothers knew.

He did not disclose his plans. JBL asked Jinder about the celebrations in India and said the Indian Prime Minister had announced a holiday in his name. Jinder said that the entire country was in a jubilant mood after his victory. Jinder shook hands with JBL and left the set in a huff

JBL asked Renee why she upset the WWE Champion just days before his match. Renee said that Randy was one of the greats. JBL said that if Randy could not win it before his hometown crowd, then he would not do it anywhere else. Renee thanked the audience and asked them to join the panel again on Sunday for Money in the Bank.

