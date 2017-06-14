WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura may have revealed Dolph Ziggler's post-WWE plans

Did Shinsuke Nakamura say too much?

Shinsuke Nakamura may have revealed too much

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura gave an interview on Talking Smack tonight where he may have accidentally confirmed Dolph Ziggler’s departure from the WWE and his plans thereafter.

In case you didn’t know...

Dolph Ziggler has been a part of the WWE for the past nine years. Having first been signed by the company in 2008, Ziggler has been a 5-time Intercontinental Champion, a 1-time US Champion and a 1-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion during his time with the WWE.

The 36-year-old Ziggler has hinted at him leaving the WWE many times in the past, garnering a lot of speculation surrounding his status with the company in recent times.

The heart of the matter

On tonight’s edition of SmackDown LIVE, which was the go-home show for WWE’s Extreme Rules 2017 Pay Per View, Shinsuke Nakamura took part in a six-man tag team match with Sami Zayn and AJ Styles, wrestling against the team of Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens.

After the match, Shinsuke Nakamura appeared on the post-SmackDown segment Talking Smack for an interview, where he was asked about Dolph Ziggler. Nakamura stated that Ziggler was a very good wrestler and ended up letting out some more information in the process.

Nakamura, while discussing Ziggler further, stated that he could go to Japan soon for a few months. Nakamura may thus have confirmed that Dolph Ziggler would be leaving the WWE and may be heading to a Japanese promotion next.

What’s next?

While nothing has been stated officially, Dolph Ziggler’s contract with the WWE is indeed coming to an end. The Superstar has expressed his discontent with the company many times in the past and may actually leave this time around.

As of now, Dolph Ziggler is slated to take part in the 6-man Money In The Bank Ladder match for a shot at the WWE Championship. Ziggler will be going up against Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, AJ Styles, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura at the Money In The Bank Pay Per View on July 18th, 2017.

Author’s take

Dolph Ziggler has been with the WWE for a long time and has done pretty much everything that is there for him to do here. His character has been growing stale for quite some time now and a break from the WWE may not be the worst thing in the world for him right now.

In case Ziggler does leave and end up going to Japan, I would love to see him joining the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling! He is the perfect gaijin for the stable and it would be a delight to see the talented Ziggler working the Japanese style of professional wrestling.

