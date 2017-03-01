Talking Smack Recap, March 1st, 2017

AJ Styles considers himself to be Bray Wyatt’s legitimate opponent for WrestleMania

The show began with Renee Young and Daniel Bryan discussing the event that transpired on the last episode of SmackDown during Bray Wyatt's invocation ceremony. Randy Orton burnt the resting place of the infamous sister Abigail, sending Wyatt into a frenzy. Also, Orton told Wyatt that he was coming for his WWE World Championship.

While discussing this shocking turn, Daniel Bryan said that Orton's sudden interest in the WWE World Championship complicates the main event of WrestleMania. Daniel informed that he, along with Shane McMahon, would evaluate the situation and come to a decision.

Natalya

Renee began by bringing up Natalya's interaction with Alexa Bliss. Natalya said that she was just imparting advice and trying to protect Alexa. Natalya called Alexa a kitten. Renee asked Natalya about her Falls Count Anywhere match with Nikki Bella, to which, Natalya replied that she was proud of the fact that she beat Nikki Bella honestly.

Daniel, however, immediately pointed out that she didn't. But, Natalya just ignored Daniel.

She said that her victory over Nikki Bella made her the #1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Title. Natalya also added that she was also a veteran like Mickie James and deserved more respect.

After Natalya went away, an infuriated Daniel Bryan, started ranting about Superstars like AJ Styles and Natalya. He said that these Superstars always complain about their position in the show. Renee tried to defend Natalya's cause, but Daniel bought none of it.

American Alpha

This week’s edition of SmackDown LIVE aired from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Minnesota's also the home state of one-half of the American Alpha, Chad Gable. Renee asked Chad about the experience of performing in his home state.

Gable told her that he'd won several high school wrestling championships in the very same building that SmackDown was held in this week.

The conversation then turned to the Usos. Gable said that he would've enjoyed hurting the Usos. Gable's tag-team partner, Jason Jordan said The Usos were stalking them and posting their pictures on Twitter.

Gable said that Jason Jordan is used to stalkers. American Alpha requested Bryan to give them a match against The Usos. Bryan promised to make that happen. The Alphas left.

Bryan and Renee discussed the events that took place during the "MIZ TV" segment. The Talking Smack hosts promoted the mixed tag match between John Cena, Nikki Bella, The Miz, and Maryse. They also promoted the reality-show, Ride Along.

The conversation then returned to AJ Styles and Luke Harper's match, which took place tonight to determine the #1 Contender for Bray Wyatt's WWE World Championship, as Randy Orton refused to invoke his right for the title match against Wyatt earlier. SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon joined the show.

Shane McMahon

Renee asked Shane how he felt after being accidently kicked in the face by Luke Harper. Shane said that he felt fine. AJ Styles came on the show and told Shane why he should be the one facing Bray Wyatt.

Styles questioned Shane's role as Commissioner. Styles said that Commissioner's in other sports never intervened in and restarted matches. Styles said that if Randy Orton wanted a title shot, he would have to get back in line.

Shane informed Styles that they still had a decision to make. Styles announced that he was the official competitor for Bray's championship and left the set.

