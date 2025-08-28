Tama Tonga may not return to WWE alone

It's been a long time since Tama Tonga has appeared on WWE television. The former WWE Tag Team Champion has been on hiatus due to an undisclosed injury since April 2025, and his return status remains unclear.However, there is a possibility that whenever Tama returns to the Stamford-based promotion, he may not return alone but instead bring his father, Haku, with him as The MFT's new manager.The MFT faction currently incorporates Solo Sikoa, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga. Tama is yet to make his return, but as he was part of the new Bloodline faction, he is likely to join forces with the United States Champion. The villainous faction already has Solo as its leader, but still lacks a manager to oversee operations.When Solo was part of the OG Bloodline, Paul Heyman was the one who pulled the strings behind the scenes for the association and served as Special Counsel for Roman Reigns.Haku is a former WWE star and had a legendary run in the company. He joined the World Wrestling Entertainment as King Tonga and had a successful tenure with the company. For those unaware, Haku belongs to a Tongan family, the same lineage he passed down to his sons Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga. Considering this, the 66-year-old star seems to be a perfect fit for being The MFT's manager. Due to years of experience, he would know how to make things work in the stable's favor behind the scenes, like Heyman.💖💖 @AnnetteReid247LINKAll three of Haku’s sons, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, &amp;amp;amp; Hikuleo, are now in WWE!The inclusion of Haku will also help the company to make Solo Sikoa's faction more relevant on Friday Night SmackDown by giving it more experience and authority. Overall, it will be intriguing to see what plans Triple H and his creative team have for Solo's Family Tree on the blue brand.My Family Tree leader, Solo Sikoa, seemingly broke character in a recent WWE live eventA WWE live event in Leeds featured a major tag team match, where Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Jacob Fatu clashed against The MFT. The match ended with the victory of the babyface team, but before the bout, Solo Sikoa seemingly broke his character due to the actions of the heroic alliance.Before the match even began, the YEET Master, the Big Jim, and the Samoan Werewolf were doing YEET chants in the ring. A fan recorded a video where Solo Sikoa was trying to control his laugh while looking at them, but he still smiled for a few seconds.This wasn't the first time WWE stars broke their character in a house show. Previously, there were many instances when the heel stars broke their character due to some funny moment that happened on the show.