Tama Tonga to walk away from WWE for a while after what went down on SmackDown this week? Possibility explored

In the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Tama Tonga suffered a loss when LA Knight pinned him and emerged victorious in a tag team match. The match ended when Solo Sikoa attempted to walk away from the match after he was thrown over the barricade. However, Randy Orton followed him and continued to attack him through the crowd. This left Tama all alone with the Megastar, who connected with the BFT and pinned him.

The actions of the former self-proclaimed Tribal Chief may lead to consequences as Tama Tonga could decide to walk away from the Stamford-based promotion as part of the storyline. The 42-year-old star could feel betrayed and left out by Solo as the Street Champion chose to run away during the match without even caring about Tama. This could lead to Tama feeling betrayed enough to walk away from the company.

Also, things could favor Jacob Fatu here as The Samoan Werewolf appeared after the match and destroyed The Megastar. This could make Tama inclined more towards Jacob rather than Solo in the near future. Meanwhile, this isn't the first time when the new Bloodline member has been left alone by Solo Sikoa. In the past, there have been many instances where Tama became the victim and suffered the pinfall loss.

As a result, Tonga could walk away from the sports entertainment juggernaut as part of the storyline soon. The former WWE Tag Team Champion may return post-WrestleMania on SmackDown, which could further develop this potential storyline.

Tama Tonga has recently achieved a major feat as a WWE star

Recently, the new Bloodline member shared a major achievement as a WWE star by disclosing that he had completed one year in the Stamford-based promotion. Tama Tonga shared his accolade on his official Twitter (X) account.

The former NJPW star's post also got a reaction from Jacob Fatu. Almost a year back, Tama made his WWE debut when he attacked Jimmy Uso on the blue brand and eventually replaced him in the group.

Further, he also won the WWE Tag Team titles along with the Samoan Werewolf but later the title was handed over to Tonga Loa by Jacob. Though Tama hasn't won any titles since then, he has become a significant part of The Bloodline over the past year.

It remains to be seen how the Stamford-based promotion will book Tama Tonga in the near future.

