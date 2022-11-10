Former WWE Superstar Taryn Terrell (aka Tiffany) recently announced her retirement from professional wrestling. The multi-talented 36-year-old was an announcer, in-ring performer, and ringside manager during her active career.

Terrell began her wrestling journey at the age of 23 when she signed with WWE’s developmental brand, FCW. She made her main roster debut in June 2008 and had multiple feuds with top stars such as Beth Phoenix and Michelle McCool. She even acted as the general manager of ECW for a while.

Unfortunately, Taryn Terrell was released in November 2010. She then signed with IMPACT Wrestling and became a mainstay of the promotion, winning the Impact Knockouts Championship once.

Taryn Terrell has been married to Joseph Dryden since 2015. Joseph is a stunt coordinator who has worked on multiple blockbuster projects like John Wick, Logan, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. The couple resides in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.

Taryn Terrell was previously in a relationship with current WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre. The duo got engaged in July 2009 and married in May 2010. However, they filed for divorce a year later. Moreover, signs of a split between the WWE stars were evident in Taryn’s personal attacks on her husband on social media.

She was even arrested during the SummerSlam 2010 festivities for allegedly fighting with her husband. The incident earned her a suspension in August 2010, and she was later let go by the company without appearing on television.

Taryn Terrell and Drew McIntyre briefly united in TNA after their time in WWE

Following his run with 3MB, Drew McIntyre was released by WWE in 2014. After three years, he returned to the promotion and became the NXT Champion.

The Scottish Warrior’s return to the Stamford-based company can be attributed to his success in TNA. He became a multi-time champion in no time and even worked alongside his ex-wife. Tiffany was the reigning Knockouts Champion, while McIntyre was “Rising” with his stable.

Taryn Terrell revealed more about her friendly reunion with Drew McIntyre in an interview with WrestlingInc in 2015.

"I've always said Drew's an amazing wrestler. When I found out he wasn't with WWE anymore I thought "Oh my gosh, why wouldn't he come to TNA?" I thought it was a great place for him, he's very talented. We're completely fine, we have been. We've been amicable and friendly throughout the years. I'm very happy for him and his opportunity, and I think it's been a great place for him. It's a good fit for both of us."

Tiffany worked for the National Wrestling Alliance before her retirement. Her last in-ring performance came during the NWA US taping on August 22, where she teamed up with Natalia Markova to fight Max The Impaler in a losing cause.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes